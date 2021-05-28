Miguel Ángel García: Where to find the Blue Miracle actor on social media

Miguel Ángel García stars as Moco in Blue Miracle. Pic credit: Netflix/@migangelgarcia/Instagram

Young actor Miguel Ángel García recently made his Netflix debut playing the character Moco in the new Netflix drama Blue Miracle. This inspiring flick tells the story of an all-boys orphanage in Mexico that begins to struggle financially after a local disaster, Hurricane Odile, damages the building. The orphanage is called Casa Hogar and is based on a true story.

Throughout the movie, Moco has a harrowing journey as he learns to open up and accept companionship and guidance from those around him. Commenting on his character’s arc, García shared exclusively with us, “I think Moco is an incredibly dynamic character. Obviously very complicated, too, because I think he struggles a lot with rejection and denial.”

Before staring in Blue Miracle, García was not represented by an agency and starred in a series of short movies. He also made appearances in the television shows Ensemble and Deputy.

Where can you follow him on social media?

Fans will be happy to know that García is active on social media, especially Instagram. His Instagram handle is @migangelgarcia and he currently has 105 posts. On the online platform, García often posts about playing sports like soccer and basketball, and his upcoming projects.

Recently, he has been posting about Blue Miracle’s debut as the movie just premiered on May 27. In a post from the end of April, García excitedly shared the movie’s trailer drop. He wrote, “The trailer is finally here! So glad to have worked with an amazing cast and crew. I am so so so excited for everyone to watch. Enjoy and SHARE! Pa’rriba mi gente!”

Before that, he shared numerous behind-the-scenes images of his time spent filming Blue Miracle. The Los Angeles-based actor posted pictures of the movie’s set and some fun selfies with his costars Dennis Quaid, Jimmy Gonzales, and Steve Gutierrez.

Sharing an image of the set and crew, García wrote, “I want to thank each and every single person who worked on this set. Thank you to the crew for putting in hard work EVERYDAY and showing me a good time in the DR. Thank you to the actors who produced beautiful moments on and off stage.”

While he’s less active on Twitter, he does have an account on the platform under the username @mgarcia_10.

Where will you see him next?

García is a Los Angeles-based actor and graduate from the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts. According to his Twitter, he graduated from the university in 2020.

He is originally from Ossining, New York, a small village about an hour from New York City. The actor is currently filming the pilot for the all-Latinx ABC series Promised Land. According to his biography, in addition to acting, Miguel’s other professional interests lie in directing and writing (he is soon to be published).

Giving Monsters & Critics insight into his upcoming role in Promised Land, García shared with us, “I’m currently in Atlanta, that’s why you see my hotel room here. I’m filming an ABC pilot called Promised Land, which is an all-Latin drama about a family vying for wealth in Sonoma County. A bunch of power dynamics go on within the very, very wealthy family that is up there in the North of California. And I play Junior, who is the youngest of the siblings. I’m quite the character.”

Check out our full conversation below.

Blue Miracle is currently streaming on Netflix.