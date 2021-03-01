Mank was snubbed at the Golden Globes, walking away with zero wins

David Fincher and Gary Oldman on the set of Mank. Pic credit: Netflix

David Fincher’s Mank has exceeded expectations with its high praise from critics and sweep of the 2021 awards season. This movie led the Golden Globe nominations with recognition in six categories. However, the result of this year’s Golden Globe awards took everybody by surprise.

Mank was nominated for:

Best Director (Motion Picture), David Fincher

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Amanda Seyfried

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Jack Fincher

Best Original Score (Motion Picture), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) Gary Oldman

Golden Globe results

Sadly, the movie walked away with zero wins at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, despite being nominated in six different categories. Nomadland ended up winning two of the awards, Best Director (Motion Picture) and Best Motion Picture (Drama).

Nonetheless, it was an extra special moment for the Mank creators as the Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) recognition was a posthumous nomination for the late Jack Fincher, the director’s father.

Mank opened in theaters on November 13 and was made available to all Netflix subscribers, globally, on December 4th.

What is Mank?

Mank launches its viewers straight into the classics. The story takes place in 1930s Hollywood, during the age of Jazz music and big orchestra scores, and is guided by the perspective of the “scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter” Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Throughout the film, Mankiewicz is working to complete the screenplay for Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane movie. Playing Mankiewicz is the legendary Gary Oldman, and joining him as Welles is actor Tom Burke (The Crown, The Invisible Woman).

Amanda Seyfried plays the talented actress Marion Davies who was best known for her eventual role as Susan Alexander Kane in the Citizen Kane movie. Seyfriend describes her character’s relationship to Mankiewicz as “like a brother.”

She shared, “It’s a rare friendship and everybody needs that in their life. When you see that in somebody, you want to go closer because you get closer to yourself.”

Lily Collins also joins the cast as “the voice of everyday decency,” playing Mankiewicz’s secretary, Rita Alexander.

This highly acclaimed movie has been nominated an impressive 188 times during the 2020-2021 awards circuit with many of the results still pending. Many of the accolades recognize the hard work done by the movie’s director, actors, and music composers.

Mank is currently streaming on Netflix.