LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 cast: Lakers star welcomes Don Cheadle to sequel

When LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 cast appears on the big screen, it will feature one of Marvel’s mightiest heroes. Recent reports indicate that Avengers star and award-winning actor Don Cheadle will be a part of the cast.

He joins several other actors already announced and of course, several basketball stars in the upcoming sequel.

LeBron welcomes Cheadle to Space Jam 2 cast

Space Jam 2 is coming with LeBron James as the main star, taking the torch from the original film’s Michael Jordan.

Just like Jordan had a supporting cast featuring basketball players, James will also have them on the screen for SJ2. He’ll also have a few Hollywood actors along for the film.

Just a few days ago, the Los Angeles Lakers star posted on social media to welcome Don Cheadle to the Space Jam sequel’s cast. In fact, he dropped the info that they were already shooting a scene together. He also tagged it by referring to Cheadle as a “#Legend.”

Cheadle is known for his role as James Rhodes aka “War Machine” in the Iron Man and Avengers films. He’s also starred in several award-winning movies including Traffic and Hotel Rwanda, the latter of which he earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Cheadle won the Golden Globe in 1988 for Outstanding Supporting Actor as Sammy Davis Jr. in The Rat Pack. He won another Golden Globe in 2013 for his work on the television series House of Lies.

He’s got some experience providing his voice for a popular animated character too.

Cheadle has also appeared in several hip-hop videos over the years including Jay-Z’s “Run” in 2014 and Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA” in 2017.

Cheadle appeared on an episode of LeBron’s HBO series, “The Shop” in which celebrities, athletes, and musicians talk about various topics in a barbershop.

His addition to the cast gives fans hope that the story in this new Space Jam sequel will be something of substance, as he most likely wouldn’t take a role if it didn’t.

Then again, what actor doesn’t want to hang with LeBron on a movie set and talk hoops or even shoot around?

Who else is in the Space Jam 2 cast?

So far, Cheadle’s role in the film is unknown. LeBron James will head up a cast of basketball stars hailing from both the NBA and WNBA. They’ll include his new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the Warriors’ Klay Thompson, and Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard.

From the WNBA, stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike are also set to take part.

There’s also Eric Bauza who will provide the voice for both Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. So far, Lola Bunny’s voice actress is listed as “TBA.”

The sequel has been planned or “in the works” since as far back as 1997. While Michael Jordan was initially penciled in for the sequel in 1997, he ultimately chose not to participate.

Years later, LeBron and the Space Jam 2 cast will bring a new version to the big screen.

The original featured a style which blended real-life actors and basketball players into an animated world. Most fans are expecting more of the same in the sequel.

However, it should look quite different. Adding in award-winning actors and WNBA players could help bring in more people to see the film in theaters.

The Space Jam 2 movie is still filming and has a scheduled release date of July 16, 2021.