NBA MVP candidate refuses to join LeBron James this summer

LeBron James will spend the summer trying to convince people to join him with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to bring a title back to L.A.

However, things are not off to a good start as one NBA MVP candidate has rejected the chance to join LeBron James this summer — for the movie Space Jam 2.

LeBron tried to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to join him as one of the top NBA stars in Space Jam 2 and the MVP candidate rejected the offer.

ESPN reported the reason why Giannis didn’t want to star in the movie with LeBron.

Antetokounmpo does make summer modifications to accommodate for relaxation and family time. Still, when approached about starring in “Space Jam 2” with LeBron James, Antetokounmpo declined. Being in the film would have required him to give up two weeks of private workouts to train with his fellow stars while making the movie, a total non-starter, given Antetokounmpo’s reclusive tendencies.

For fans who remember the first Space Jam movie starring Michael Jordan, he had some huge stars join him including Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bogues, and Shawn Bradley.

This has brought up questions on who LeBron would recruit and it sounds like at least one major NBA superstar wants nothing to do with the opportunity.

It also brings up an interesting thought. While Antetokounmpo told ESPN that he chooses not to be friends with most of his NBA contemporaries — to keep his opposition at a distance — it makes one wonder if LeBron will struggle as much to find people to join him with the Lakers when the time comes.