Lady and the Tramp get live action makeover for Disney+

Among the Disney classic movie remakes coming to Disney+ in November is a new live-action version of Lady and the Tramp. Unlike the latest The Lion King movie, this one features real animals, albeit doctored with photorealistic animation.

The stars of the movie, Lady, an American Cocker Spaniel, and Tramp, a mongrel mutt, were guests on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars this past Monday to promote the movie during the show’s Disney Night.

Directed by Charlie Bean, known for his work on Tron: Uprising and The Lego Ninjago Movie, the 2019 version of Lady and the Tramp is a re-telling of the 1955 animated film.

Once again, it is from the dog’s point of view. The remake includes many of the same characters and a similar plot, but with a few differences here and there.

Lady (voiced by Tessa Thompson) lives with her owners Jim Dear (Thomas Mann) and Darling (Kiersey Clemons) in an upscale home in a suburban neighborhood.

Lady’s neighborhood friends include the opinionated Jackie, a Scottish Terrier. Known as Jock in the original, Ashley Jensen voices the dog this time around. Another friend is the old, wise Bloodhound, Trusty (voiced by the great Sam Elliott).

Lady’s life is a good one until Aunt Sarah (Yvette Nicole Brown) comes for an extended stay to help with the couple’s new baby. Just like in the original, she brings her dog-hating cats with her (no word if they will be Siamese cats or if they will be singing the famed yet controversial song, The Siamese Cat Song).

Lady eventually finds herself out on the streets, befriended by Tramp (Justin Theroux), who introduces Lady to the ways of the world of the unleashed dog. The two share a romantic spaghetti dinner outside of Tony’s Restaurant provided to them by Tony himself (F. Murray Abraham). Tramp also introduces her to his friends Peg (Janelle Monae) and Bull (Benedict Wong).

But as this odd couple grows closer, Lady finds that she misses her home and all the comforts that it brings and soon, as the press release states, “both must decide where – and with whom – they belong.”

Lady and the Tramp premieres on the new streaming service Disney+ on November 12, 2019.