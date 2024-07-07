Jon Landau’s must-watch movies ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score

The passing of Jon Landau at 63 has sparked a renewed appreciation for his remarkable career as a film producer.

Collaborating closely with James Cameron, Landau achieved immense success, notably winning an Academy Award for producing the iconic 1997 movie Titanic.

He further solidified his legacy by producing Avatar and the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which have amassed a staggering $2.9 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively, at the box office.

As of 2024, three of his films, including Titanic, are among the four highest-grossing films in cinematic history.

Jon Landau has an impressive portfolio of movies that have resonated with audiences and critics alike.

His works span various genres, and many have achieved critical and commercial success.

Jon Landau: Must-Watch movies based on Rotten Tomatoes scores

Landau’s list of must-watch movies is small, but many have had a cultural image in Hollywood and have had mega box office success. Based on their Rotten Tomatoes critics scores, there are his best movies.

1. Titanic

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score : 69%

: 69% Critics Score : 88%

: 88% Box Office : $2.264 billion

: $2.264 billion Role: Producer

James Cameron’s epic romance and disaster film Titanic needs no introduction. As one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Titanic tells the tragic love story of Jack and Rose against the backdrop of the ill-fated RMS Titanic. The film’s impressive 88% critics score is a testament to its enduring appeal and emotional impact.

2. Avatar

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score : 82%

: 82% Critics Score : 81%

: 81% Box Office : $2.923 billion

: $2.923 billion Role: Producer

Avatar is a groundbreaking science fiction film directed by James Cameron. Set in the lush alien world of Pandora, the film follows the journey of Jake Sully, a paraplegic Marine who becomes part of the Na’vi tribe. Known for its revolutionary visual effects and immersive world-building, Avatar holds an audience score of 82%, slightly surpassing a strong critical score.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score : 92%

: 92% Critics Score : 76%

: 76% Box Office : $2.32 billion

: $2.32 billion Role: Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water is the long-awaited sequel to Avatar. Continuing the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri, the film explores new regions of Pandora and introduces new characters. With an audience score of 92% and a critics score of 76%, this sequel builds upon the legacy of its predecessor and leaves moviegoers pleased with the visuals and storytelling.

4. Solaris

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score : 58%

: 58% Critics Score : 66%

: 66% Box Office : $30 million

: $30 million Role: Producer

Solaris, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is a science fiction film that delves into memory, humanity, and grief themes. Based on the novel by Stanisław Lem, the movie follows psychologist Chris Kelvin as he is sent to a space station orbiting the mysterious planet Solaris. With a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 58%, Solaris is a thought-provoking yet polarizing movie.

5. Alita: Battle Angel

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score : 91%

: 91% Critics Score : 62%

: 62% Box Office : $405 million

: $405 million Role: Producer

Alita: Battle Angel is a cyberpunk action film directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by Jon Landau and James Cameron. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the film follows Alita, a cyborg who awakens with no memory of her past and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. With a fresh audience score of 91% and a critics score of 62%, Alita: Battle Angel is praised for its stunning visual effects and engaging action sequences.

Jon Landau’s world-class filmmaking leaves a diverse legacy

Jon Landau’s filmography includes diverse films that have captivated audiences worldwide. His productions are marked by their quality and impact, from epic blockbusters to thought-provoking sci-fi.

Whether you are a fan of heartfelt narratives or groundbreaking visual spectacles, Jon Landau’s must-watch movies based on Rotten Tomatoes scores offer something for everyone.