Kate Winslet opens up about being called ‘fat’ following famous Titanic scene

Actress Kate Winslet pictured at the 88th Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Kate Winslet has opened up about being body-shamed in her breakout role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 movie Titanic.

Titanic was the first movie to hit $1 billion in gross revenue and remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

The Academy Award-winning actress recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss the movie, which was released 25 years ago.

She was asked whether her character Rose’s love interest, Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, could’ve survived the freezing cold water after the titanic sank if Rose shared the floating wood paneling with him during the iconic scene.

Kate recalled her experience with water sports to determine that while he would have fit on the panel, they would not have stayed afloat.

The actress then recalled being fat-shamed, quipping, “Apparently, I was too fat,” which got laughs from the host.

She continued, “Isn’t it awful? Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn’t even f***ing fat,” Winslet said before apologizing for her profanity.

Kate Winslet explains how she held her breath for over seven minutes

Winslet astonishingly held her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds, beating Tom Cruise’s unofficial previous record of six and a half minutes, which he achieved while filming Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Kate held her breath while training for her role in the Avatar sequel in 2020.

“It’s a lot of learning about the safety and what you have to do to get your body to adjust and adapt to be able to do that,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Winslet said that it required physical training along with mind control to not use too much brainpower to think.

While underwater, Kate said she’d “count the slats” and make lists in her mind, being careful not to make too many and drain her brain power.

Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16 after numerous delays.

Kate Winslet revealed holding her breath wasn’t the hardest part of her role

To the surprise of many, Kate’s breath-holding feat wasn’t her toughest challenge.

In an interview with GamesRadar, she revealed fitting into the Avatar universe was the biggest hurdle, as she had to play catchup after joining 13 years following the release of the first movie.

Winslet said she relied on Zoe Saldana, who played a pivotal role in creating the body movements and culture of the Na’vi people

Kate portrays Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina clan, who is part of the Na’vi race.