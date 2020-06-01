John Wick: Chapter 4 will use ’90 percent’ of scenes pulled from previous movie

The upcoming fourth installment of the John Wick movie franchise will use deleted scenes from the previous installment of the action-thriller series.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled for release in May 2022, after Chapter 3 was released in May 2019.

The series, created by Basil Iwanyk and written by Derek Kolstad, stars actor Keanu Reeves as the titular hero John Wick, a retired hitman seeking revenge after a gang broke into his house, stole his car and killed his dog, Daisy.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Daisy was a gift from his late wife, Helen.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will recycle cut scenes from Chapter 3

Director Chad Stahelski revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming fourth installment of the John Wick film series will use “90 percent” of deleted scenes from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

He explained that the upcoming movie will incorporate action sequences they had to pull from Chapter 3 due to a change in plans.

“We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials, Stahelski said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn’t have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie.”

“I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them.”

What fans can expect of John Wick: Chapter 4

Stahelski revealed that the upcoming installment of the John Wick series will have influences of the old Westerns and Samurai movies. It will also have influences of Arthurian legends of chivalry.

“Obviously, you can see the influences of the old Westerns and the old Samurai films. All the Arthurian tales for chivalry and all that kind of stuff, back to that.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the creators originally planned to end the film series with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, but they decided to make the fourth installment after they realized that Chapter 3 did not fully wrap up the saga.

Chad Stahelski, who is directing John Wicks 4, is also a stunt performer with a background in the martial arts.

He previously taught Jeet Kune Do/Jun Fan at Inosanto Martial Arts Academy in California and appeared in multiple low budget martial arts films from the 1990s, such as Mission of Justice and Bloodsport III.

He later worked as a martial arts stunt coordinator with Keanu Reeves on The Matrix and its sequels. He served as a stunt double for Reeves in The Matrix and The Matrix Reloaded.