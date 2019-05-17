John Wick 3 after credits scene: All you need to know

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum picks up where John Wick 2 left off with Wick (Keanu Reeves) on the run after The High Table declares him “excommunicado” (persona non grata) and places a $14 million bounty on his head for killing Santino D’Antonia on the Continental grounds.

The Continental Hotel manager in New York, Winston (Ian McShane), gives Wick only an hour to prepare before the bounty on his head becomes active. Wick is soon on the run from hordes of assassins, who come after him spurred by the huge bounty put on his head.

John Wick 3 does not feature a post-credits sequence

If you have seen the movie after its theatrical release in the U.S., you would have noticed — if you stayed long enough — that like John Wick 1 and 2, John Wick 3 doesn’t feature a post-credits sequence or extra footage that tease John Wick 4.

But there is a special tribute to Michael Nyqvist

However, there is a special tribute to the Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who died in June 2017 after portraying the villain Viggo Tarasov in the original 2014 John Wick film.

The tribute is certainly worth hanging around to see.

Even without the special tribute to the late actor, we would always recommend that fans stick around for the end credits in appreciation of the hundreds of people whose hard work make great films like John Wick possible.

Does the film tease John Wick 4?

The fact that there isn’t a post-credits scene teasing John Wick 4 has led many fans to turn their attention to the film scenes, especially the closing scenes, in search of hints about what to expect of John Wick 4.

In John Wick 3, the Elder (Saïd Taghmaoui) gives Wick a choice between death and ending Winston (Ian McShane). He returns to the Continental but doesn’t kill Winston. The High Table is angry and their assassins try unsuccessfully to take out Wick, Winston and Charon (Lance Reddick).

The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) declares a truce and promises to restore the status quo if Wick would kill Winston but Wick has no plans to kill his friend.

In the closing scene, Winston (Ian McShane) appears to deliberately spare Wick’s life by shooting into his bulletproof vest. Wick falls off the Continental’s roof. The Tick Tock Man finds him lying injured on the ground and takes him to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne).

The Bowery King recruits Wick and vows revenge on the High Table.

Based on the closing scene many fans are predicting that if we get John Wick 4, then Wick and the Bowery King will likely team up to fight The High Table, and Sofia (Halle Berry) will likely return.

Will there be John Wick 4?

Reeves revealed in an interview with GQ that he was willing to feature in yet another installment of the series.

Commenting during a recent Reddit AMA on the likelihood of John Wick 4, Director Chad Stahelski said the film series was originally meant to have three installments, but a fourth film will be made if fans want it.

But when he was asked which of the films they found most difficult to make, he said all three films were challenging in their respective ways and that he expected John Wick 4 to be even more difficult.

Fans immediately interpreted Stahelski’s comment to mean that he was already planning for John Wick 4.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to Starz’s upcoming TV series spinoff of the film series, The Continental.

John Wick 3 – Parabellum was released in theaters on May 17, 2019.