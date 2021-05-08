Jeffrey Dean Morgan willing to play a Superman antihero for the DCEU

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lobo Pic credit: Warner Bros/DC Comics

Jeffrey Dean Morgan did an interview with CinePOP and talked about the chance of playing Batman’s dad, Thomas Wayne in the DCEU.

However, he said there is a timeline that could make that role impossible to play. With the chances of Morgan taking on Wayne’s role growing slim, he has another option to play a different DC character.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan admitted he would love to play Lobo.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan loves Lobo in DC Comics

“I suppose I probably have a two or three-year window, and then I’m gonna be too old. There’s no way. Look, I’m available. Everybody knows I’m available. I say I’m available, I’ve been saying it for five years,” Morgan said. “We’ll see what happens.”

He also knows his time has slipped away for that role.

“Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig,” Morgan joked during a ComicBook.com interview at the San Diego Comic-Con virtual event. “I think that’s super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there’s always a chat going on. So, we’ll see!”

However, Morgan then threw out another name in the CiniPOP interview. Considering he said Warner Bros. knows he is available, this might be a chance to get him back for a new character in the DCEU.

“There’s so many superheroes. I like Lobo a lot,” Morgan said. “I have something maybe cooking and I’ll let you know soon if that turns out to be but I love the world of comic books and hope that I get to stay playing in this world for a long time.”

This could be perfect looking at Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s past roles.

Morgan played The Comedian in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen movie. The Comedian is very similar to Lobo, from his foul mouth to his antihero attitude, to the fact he smokes a cigar.

Morgan also played Negan in The Walking Dead, another antihero who has no problem killing his enemies. Add in John Winchester, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that Morgan could be a perfect Lobo.

Who is Lobo in DC Comics?

For people who don’t read DC Comics, Lobo first appeared in Omega Man #3 in 1983.

He then reached a high level of popularity when he made a drunken bet that he could kill Superman in Adventures of Superman #464.

Lobo headed to Earth and fought Superman, and the fight ended when Superman faked his own death and hid inside his Fortress of Solitude. It showed how powerful Lobo really is.

Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter with superhuman strength, stamina, speed, immortality, invulnerability, and regeneration.