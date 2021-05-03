DC has announced its 2021 FanDome event: Batman, Flash previews expected

The Justice League in the DCEU. Pic credit: Warner Bros

DC FanDome is coming back for a second year, and DC has announced its official dates.

DC FanDome: A Global Experience will take place on October 16.

This is the second edition of the DC FanDome event, the first taking place last year when all in-person events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

DC FanDome: A Global Experience: 2021

The first DC FanDome event took place in August 2020 and saw eight hours worth of panels, previews, and more. This focused on upcoming DC film, television shows, and comic books. It was available to stream for 24 hours.

The biggest moments from the first DC FanDome event featured the introduction of Robert Pattinson as Batman for The Batman, Zack Snyder talking about the Zack Snyder’s Justice League director’s cut, and a sneak peek for both Wonder Woman 1984 (released Christmas 2020) and Suicide Squad, coming out this year.

The actors who appeared at the first DC FanDome event included Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), Jason Isaacs (Batman: Under the Red Hood), Kelly Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Robin Wright (Wonder Woman 1984), Viola Davis (Suicide Squad), Will Arnett (LEGO Batman Movie), and Aisha Tyler (Supergirl).

The 2020 event featured more than 22 million views overall, reaching 220 countries and territories.

2021 DC FanDome

There is no word on what DC will bring to the DC FanDome: A Global Experience event this year.

However, there are some big DC movies and TV shows coming that could lead a hint.

Peacemaker is coming as an HBO Max series, spinning off from The Suicide Squad. This means that creator James Gunn and star John Cena could appear to talk up the series.

The Batman is coming on March 4, 2022, so there is a good chance a new trailer, or possibly some footage could be shown at the DC FanDome, and Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves could show up to talk about the movie.

There are also two HBO Max series coming in the near future, with Gotham P.D. and a Green Lantern series coming soon.

There are also two major movies coming in 2022 after The Batman. Black Adam is coming, and Dwayne Johnson should check in on his new DCEU movie.

The biggest 2022 release that might get a lot of attention is The Flash, which hits in November 2022. With Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, and more telling the Flashpoint series, that movie should get a lot of attention.

There also might be some new announcements coming from DC Comics and the DCEU.