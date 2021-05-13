James Gunn reveals shocking death toll from The Suicide Squad, could a Batman fan-favorite die?

The Suicide Squad. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Fans might want to get ready because The Suicide Squad is going to kill several characters.

This comes straight from James Gunn, who said fans shouldn’t get too attached to characters because the story told him who to kill and not many people will survive his movie.

Gunn had previously said Warner Bros. said no one was off-limits for him to kill, including the immensely popular Batman supporting character, Harley Quinn.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

The Suicide Squad to have a large death count

James Gunn spoke to Den of Geek about The Suicide Squad, and the death count in the movie.

Gunn made sure that fans know not to get mad if their favorite The Suicide Squad character dies in the movie.

“The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character,” Gunn said. “I’m just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything.

“I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over.”

This could always include a fan-favorite character like Harley Quinn or even a major actor like Idris Elba, who plays Superman villain Bloodsport.

The Suicide Squad to be rated-R

The news also hit today about The Suicide Squad rating, which includes a shocking warning.

The Motion Picture Association gave the film an R for “Strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use, and brief graphic nudity.”

The violence, gore, and language are no surprise. The sexual references are also no surprise with Gunn’s sense of humor. The brief graphic nudity is the shocking addition here.

Peacemaker spin-off gets release date

James Gunn took to Instagram and answered questions from fans.

Fans asked when the Peacemaker spinoff was coming out, and James Gunn had an exciting answer.

“January 2022,” Gunn replied

This is five months after The Suicide Squad hits theaters, helping keep John Cena’s character in the fans’ minds with the quick turnaround.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn previously said of the spinoff series.

“I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6. Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max in January 2022.