Hot Wheels is next toy to become a movie after Barbie

Hot Wheels will be the next toys to become a movie. Pic credit: Andrew Duthie/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Watch out Toy Story 4, more toys will be following your lead soon.

Today, Warner Bros. announced that they are in the process of creating a new live-action movie based on the iconic racing cars Hot Wheels.

This is the second partnership between Mattel, the maker of the toy cars since 1968, after announcing that Mattel’s other best-seller, Barbie would be turned into a movie just a couple weeks ago reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“Mattel Films has great momentum as it continues to execute on our commitment to bring global audiences new ways to experience the brands they love as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company,” stated Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s chairman and CEO and the former CEO of Maker Studios.

While no star or director has been announced for the Hot Wheels movie at this time, it has been announced that Margot Robbie will not only star as Barbie, but will also co-produce the film about the fashionable doll.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said in a statement to USA Today. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

This won’t be Barbie’s first appearance in the movies. In fact, she is expected to reprise her role in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4, voiced by Jodie Benson, aka “The Little Mermaid.”

In addition, Amy Schumer was in conversations about playing the doll back in 2016 but had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

No release dates have been announced for either film at this time.

The success of movies based on toys or games has been hit or miss over the years.

While the Transformers movies have made a lot of money, they have been largely panned by critics with the exception of Universal’s most recent release of Bumblebee.

Other movies like G.I. Joe and Battleship haven’t fared as well. Then again, everything was awesome with the LEGO Movie and the sequel is expected to do well too.