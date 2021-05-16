Henry Cavill asks Superman fans to stop insulting each other

Henry Cavill as Superman Pic credit: Warner Bros.

DC Comics movie fans can’t agree on anything, and Superman actor Henry Cavill is trying to play peacemaker.

While Zack Snyder fans only want to see Warner Bros. resurrect his Snyderverse, while hating everything without his name on it, other fans are happy to see Snyder gone.

There is a growing number of fans excited about a possible Black Superman movie, including Zack Snyder himself, while there are other fans who hate the idea.

The worst part is this all plays out online and fans online often display the worst attributes of fandom. Fights and arguments break out constantly, and insults fly from one stranger to the next.

Henry Cavill had enough of it.

Henry Cavill calls out fans on his timeline

Henry Cavill grew tired of people coming onto his social media feeds and insulting other fans constantly. He finally asked fans to keep the arguments and insults off his page.

Many Snyderverse fans want to see Henry Cavill back as Superman, and they have no problem insulting anyone who disagrees and anyone who wants something new.

When it showed up one too many times on Cavill’s social media feeds, he called for it to stop.

“I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late,” Cavill wrote. “It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships.”

This is mostly regarding speculation on whether Cavill was returning as Superman for the DCEU, as well as the rumors of the Black Superman movie by J.J. Abrams. Cavill isn’t interested in discussing these rumors, and if fans keep acting unruly, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him walk away.

“It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing,” Cavill continued. “So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop.”

Henry Cavill asks for peace

In the Instagram post, Henry Cavill also pointed out that this kind of fan discourse doesn’t help anyone.

“I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your “passion” is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most,” Cavill wrote. “Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.”

“I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”