Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Harrison Ford’s Blade Runner entrance was more dramatic than the movie!

25th September 2017 by
Harrison Ford - Rick Deckard

Don’t mess with Deckard

Harrison Ford always makes a big entrance. He once walked on stage at Comic-Con in handcuffs. He opened one Tonight Show appearance by socking Jay Leno in the chin. His Blade Runner 2049 costar said Ford makes just as big an entrance in real life.

“He arrived in a very cinematic way,” Ryan Gosling said at the film’s Los Angeles press conference. “We heard Harrison had landed. We heard Harrison was coming to set. We heard Harrison had arrived. It was very darkly lit. You could only distinguish people by their silhouette. Suddenly this very distinctive silhouette appears.”

Harrison Ford - Blade Runner 2049

Oh, so that’s why they’re called blade RUNNERS…

Ford reprises the role of blade runner Rick Deckard, a replicant hunter in the future. Gosling plays K, a new agent seeking his predecessor. Gosling was intimidated about stepping into Ford’s shoes.

“He steps into the light and he looks at me like I was an eight-year-old kid who just broke his window,” Gosling said. “And immediately put us at ease because he’s the best collaborator you could ever ask for and brings with him the experience and the intent of making something great. We all felt that and felt like we could really begin to do that.”

Harrison Ford - Blade Runner 2049

Harrison Ford speaks, below:

The original Blade Runner left some ambiguity about Ford’s character. The actor welcomed the opportunity to stoke Deckard’s legend.

“I was looking for an opportunity to extend the audience’s understanding of the character,” Ford said. “To be part of the telling of the story, the whole had to be something I really wanted to be involved in as well, not just my part. I saw that potential and I also was anxious to work with the people involved, with [director] Denis [Villeneuve], with Ryan. For me it was a great opportunity.”

Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters Friday, October 6. Look for more Blade Runner 2049 coverage on Monsters and Critics including exclusives with the producers and screenwriter.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages