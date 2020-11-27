Happiest Season locations: Where was it filmed and where is it set?

With the new original movie Happiest Season recently coming out, viewers are probably wondering more about the unique locations that the film incorporates.

The movie, which debuted online, features a number of stars in the cast, with Kristen Stewart of Twilight fame leading the way.

Her co-star is Mackenzie Davis, and the duo plays a lesbian couple navigating a situation during a visit to one’s hometown and family party.

Here are some of the key details about the movie, including more information about the setting and filming locations.

Happiest Season movie details

Happiest Season is a romantic holiday comedy that is now available on the Hulu streaming platform. It stars Kristen Stewart as Abby and Mackenzie Davis as her girlfriend, Harper.

What makes it unique is that it’s considered the first major studio holiday-themed release that focuses on an LGBTQ couple.

The premise involves Harper inviting Abby to her hometown to go to Harper’s family holiday party. Abby has intended to ask Harper to marry her. However, Harper has not come out to her family and asks Abby to pretend to be her friend and roommate while at the family party.

In addition to Stewart and Davis, the cast includes Allison Brie as Sloane, Aubrey Plaza as Riley Johnson, Dan Levy as John, Mary Steenburgen as Harper’s mother, and Ana Gasteyer as Harry Levin.

It’s directed by Clea Duvall, who wrote the movie with Mary Holland. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produced the film which has a PG-13 rating and a runtime of an hour and 42 minutes.

The movie officially premiered on Hulu as of November 25, 2020. Check out the official trailer below and see Monsters & Critics’ Happiest Season review here.

The movie has been a hit with critics and audiences. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer currently has an 86 percent score with over 100 critics’ reviews and an 89 percent audience score based on over 120 user reviews.

Where was Happiest Season set and filmed for its locations?

The movie Happiest Season takes place in a town outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That particular town is never named during the movie, though.

However, according to CBS Pittsburgh, the movie was filmed in parts of Pittsburgh in January and February 2020. Residents who have seen the film probably recognized many locations that appear on camera throughout the movie.

A report from Very Local Pittsburgh notes that Schenley Park is featured in the opening credits scene. They also mention locations including the Row House Cinema, Bierport, Merchant Oyster Co., and Hambone’s, which are seen as part of Butler Street when Abby is walking with John.

Per TribLive’s report, the movie scene at Candy Cane Lane was filmed at Cleveland Avenue in Avalon. There’s also The Vandal restaurant and wine bar and Industry Public House, located in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pennsylvania.

There’s a jewelry store scene which was filmed at Skelton Jewelry located on Penn Ave. The business owner shared a photo from the set (below).

Other Happiest Season locations included Love’s Travel Stop located in Slippery Rock, the Belmont Sports Complex in Kittanning, Red Luck Cafe in The Strip, Ross Park Mall, and Chartiers Country Club.

Also, parts of Sewickley and Grove City were reportedly used as filming locations for Happiest Season.

Now on Hulu, the film appears to be a hit due to its cast, story, and charm. It also has a unique aspect for a romantic holiday comedy with regards to the lead couple.

Based on the various Pittsburgh setpieces, the Happiest Season locations also provide an ideal hometown scenery to form the backdrop of what may easily become a new holiday classic.

Happiest Season is currently available on Hulu.