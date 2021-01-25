Godzilla vs. Kong trailer offers first look at the upcoming epic monster brawl

Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer for the upcoming movie, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth installment in the Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse franchise, is a sequel to 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

The world is under a grave threat, and only Kong can save the world. The trailer shows a city that is being smashed to pieces and panicked people running to hide underground.

A fleet of ships transport the sedated Kong to the city to confront the threat.

“This is our only chance. We have to take it,” says the voice of the geologist Nathan Lind (played by actor Alexander Skarsgård).

“We need Kong. The world needs him to stop what’s coming,” he continues.

The action shifts to a jungle environment. A little girl approaches Kong and offers an object to the giant ape.

“And this child… she’s the only one she will communicate with,” the narrator adds.

We learn from Rebecca Hall’s character, Ilene Andrews, that the little girl, Jia, played by the child actress Kaylee Hottle, has a special bond with Kong.

Watch Godzilla vs. Kong epic brawl

The trailer then offers viewers their first glimpse of the terrible foe that Kong is going to face. We only see a row of the monster’s back spikes as he rams into a military ship.

Godzilla battles with jet fighters before Kong enters the fray.

The two monsters duke it out on the deck of an aircraft carrier. Kong punches Godzilla and pushes him back into the water. Kong’s military allies drop bombs to kill Godzilla underwater, but the explosives are ineffective.

From under the water, Godzilla releases a blast of his deadly atomic breath. The energy beam blows up the ship, but Kong escapes by jumping off the carrier.

The epic brawl moves from the water to the city.

We see Godzilla rampaging between skyscrapers and through neon-lit streets. The battle continues with Kong smashing into Godzilla with his bare hands, and later, the giant ape is armed with a weapon.

Meanwhile, the trio of Madison (Millie Bobby Brown), Josh (Julian Dennison), and Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry) brainstorm over what is provoking Godzilla’s fury.

According to an official synopsis for the upcoming movie, Godzilla vs. Kong is set, “in a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages.”

Godzilla vs. Kong cast

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind, Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia.

Others include Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa, Eiza González as Maya Simmons, Julian Dennison as Josh Valentine, Kyle Chandler as Dr. Mark Russell, and Demián Bichir as Walter Simmons.

Godzilla vs. Kong release date

Godzilla vs. Kong was originally scheduled for release in May 2020, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently scheduled for release in theaters and on HBO Max in March 2021.