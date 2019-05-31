Godzilla: King of the Monsters 2019 post-credits scenes

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in the theaters and fans want to know whether the movie features after credits scenes that tease what is next in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Not to disappoint, it turns out that the post-credits scenes do not disappoint.

After defeating King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra, Godzilla will face off with Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong set to hit theaters in 2020. And in anticipation, fans have been looking forward to Godzilla: King of the Monsters after credits scenes that tease the upcoming showdown with Kong.

And as fans expected, Godzilla: King of the Monsters does have post-credits scenes, but it is not quite what fans were expecting. The movie also has extra footage before the credits.

Before the credits

Immediately after the movie, before the credits proper, we see a montage of fictional news clippings and broadcasts that focus on the aftermath of Godzilla’s victory over Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra.

After Godzilla beats Ghidorah and takes back his kaiju crown, he brings peace between humans and monsters. Monarch reveals what it knows about the Titans and Godzilla is helping to move the monsters away from populated areas to Skull Island.

The headlines hint Mothra’s future return through an egg on Skull Island. The fictional news clippings also hint a powerful monster on Skull Island, but we don’t see the monster. However, we already know it is Kong. We also get a hint that the new Kong will be a more powerful version of the one in Kong: Skull Island (2017).

After the collage of fictional news clippings come the credits proper, but we advise you to stick around to see the post-credits scenes.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters post-credits scenes

Godzilla: King of the Monsters after credits scenes don’t actually show Godzilla. But it takes us back to the place on Isla de Mara where Godzilla first clashed with the alien Ghidorah. Godzilla bites off one of Ghidorah’s three heads which falls into the ocean and is found by a fisherman. Meanwhile, Ghidorah regenerates the severed head.

In the post-credits, we see Charles Dance’s character, Colonel Alan Jonah — the main antagonist in the movie, who is an eco-terrorists collecting Titan DNA — being led by a black market seller to Ghidorah’s severed head. He is led into a building and taken to Ghidorah’s severed head which he offers to buy.

Fans are speculating about how this post-credits scene sets up the next movie in the MonsterVerse, the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong (2020).

Although Charles Dance has confirmed that his character will not return for Godzilla vs. Kong, it is clear from the post-credits scene that the villain is trying to harvest Titan DNA for predictably evil purposes.

Although his plans to have the Titans take over Earth were thwarted by Madison (Millie Bobby Brown), Jonah is still bent on evil. He will likely use the DNA he collects from Ghidorah’s head to create an even more powerful form of King Ghidorah (possibly a Mecha-King Ghidorah) that could return to confront Godzilla in a future movie.

So it seems likely that the after credits scene is not teasing Godzilla vs. Kong but the return of King Ghidorah in a future MonsterVerse movie. However, some fans speculate that the new King Ghidorah could make a brief appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong. For instance, the appearance of a powerful Mecha-King Ghidorah could force Kong and Godzilla to team up against a common alien foe.

Dance confirmed to Digital Spy that the post-credits scene was originally part of the movie, so although Dance’s character is not returning physically for Godzilla vs. Kong, the movie could still reference the character and his role in creating a new and even more powerful form of Ghidorah.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters.