First look at Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has fans freaking out

Fans are overjoyed following first look at Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Pic credit: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

In March 2021, production of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie officially got underway.

Following Paramount’s official title announcement trailer, the first on-set shots are emerging online.

On April 20, Twitter account @TailsChannel posted what appeared to be photos from the set of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, alongside the caption, “Here’s a look at #SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter present as well. #SonicNews.”

The photos showed returning human characters Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) and Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpton).

However, it’s a certain red echidna that got fans’ attention. The second photo features full-sized props of Sonic, Tails (who made a cameo at the end of the first movie), and most notably Knuckles, who hasn’t been sighted until now.

The latest incarnation of Knuckles has been streamlined following his hulking appearance in Sonic Boom.

In the new shots, Knuckles lost the bandages in favor of his traditional white spiked gloves, staying more faithful to his classic design from previous games.

More images can be seen here:https://t.co/5hVIiEkkvQ — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) April 21, 2021

Fans love Knuckles’ new look

Thankfully for Sega and Paramount, Knuckles’ new look has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans.

Sonic hot take: this is the best Knuckles in the entire series pic.twitter.com/uv7mt3OvVu — ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) April 21, 2021

IM FREAKING OUT KNUCKLES LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/TGkmSUqqUt — Reg Sauce (@daregularsauce) April 20, 2021

The Sonic movie really went from ruining the design of Sonic to absolutely NAILING the design of Knuckles.



This turnaround will never cease to fascinate me. pic.twitter.com/LCHn46imQc — Connor Thompson (@Connor_Gaming00) April 21, 2021

This comes after Sonic’s design for the first movie, which featured human-like teeth, was infamously mocked, forcing a redesign alongside a delayed release date.

Director Jeff Fowler previously spoke to Digital Spy about the backlash, alongside the “anxiety” that came with Sonic’s redesign following the original trailer.

“I think it had been about five months that had passed since the first trailer,” he recalled. “We had worked very hard on our updates to the character. It was definitely a little bit of like, ‘Oh man, what happens if they don’t like this?’”

He continued, “But really, everyone that saw it internally as I was working on the film, just responded so positively. It really felt like, once we shared it with the fans, they would really embrace it and be excited about it.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date

After the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie exceeded expectations and went on to enjoy the best opening weekend of any video game movie to date, fans welcomed the news of a sequel.

In late July 2020, the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz, confirmed the movie’s release date in a video on Twitter.

In the video, Schwartz was seen walking past huge promotional posters of the franchise in a true awkward fashion, while describing what he’s seeing.

Alongside the post he announced, “SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!”

SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!! pic.twitter.com/Xpci0HzK5d — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 24, 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres April 8, 2022.