Home > Movies

Old Sonic vs new Sonic: See how hated CGI character was transformed for upcoming movie

By
12th November 2019 1:50 PM ET
Sonic the Hedgehog movie
Sonic the Hedgehog after his makeover. Pic credit: Paramount

A new trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released earlier today — offering the first look at the redesigned CGI character for the highly-anticipated live-action movie.

The redesign of the iconic character after the initial CGI version unveiled in a previous trailer met with widespread criticism and rejection by fans earlier this year.

There was uproar on social media at the time, with fans complained that the realistic design was an unsettling and creepy deviation from the beloved Sega video game character — with many comments centering around Sonic’s human-like teeth.

The backlash forced the movie creators to delay the release of the movie to allow them the time to go back to the drawing board to redesign the CGI Sonic and make him more similar in appearance to the beloved game character.

Paramount has now released a new trailer that features the new Sonic, which fans agree conforms much more with the character’s classic video game looks.

The first CGI version unveiled in April (see video below) has realistic-looking fur, a big and muscular physique, human-like eyes, and a complete set of teeth. Many fans thought that the character’s humanoid features were creepy.

Fans react on Twitter

Fans have been flooding social media with comments about the new Sonic — and most can’t believe quite how good a job the CGI team did in redesigning the character in such limited time.

Many said the new Sonic looks reassuringly familiar, with its bigger eyes, less prominent teeth, slimmer body, and less realistic-looking fur. Most posts had a comparison of old Sonic vs new Sonic side-by-side.

 

The upcoming adventure comedy film, directed by Jeff Fowler, is written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel. Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) voices Sonic, while James Marsden (Westworld) lends his talent to bring Sonic’s pal Sheriff Tom Wachowski to life. The comedian Jim Carrey plays the evil Doctor Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog premieres in theaters on February 14, 2020.