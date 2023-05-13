Fast X post credits: Dwayne Johnson returns, according to reports

Grab the baby oil and V-necks because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reportedly returning to the Fast Saga next week.

For the past several years, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have been clashing vicariously through social media.

This all dates back to 2016 when Johnson posted a late-night rant about his coworkers during the release of Fate of the Furious.

In that original Instagram share, Johnson wrote about his female co-stars, describing them as “An incredible hard working crew. UNIVERSAL has been great partners as well. My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em.”

Then Johnson dropped the People’s Elbow on the male performers, writing, “My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken st to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es.”

Long story made short, reports began to surface Diesel’s unprofessionalism aggravated Johnson. The Jumanji actor then forced his spin-off with Jason Statham in Hobbs and Shaw. And Dwayne Johnson departed on the 9th movie.

Not to mention Vin Diesel wrote an awkward social media post asking for Johnson to return.

Well, it might have worked.

Dwayne Johnson returns in Fast X

According to The Wrap, Dwayne Johnson will appear in the Fast X post-credits.

However, no details are given regarding the nature of the scene or why Hobbs is in the film.

But the site sounds highly confident in its sources.

This is a surprise considering in 2021, the former wrestler told CNN that he declined Diesel’s attempt at an olive branch.

Johnson told the news network, “This past June when Vin and I connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise.

The Black Adam star adds, “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

So what made him change his mind? Could it be the power of… “family?”

Dwayne Johnson in Fast X: Why reveal this now?

The strangest part about this reveal is that it seems like a studio choice. Why spoil Dwayne Johnson’s return a week before the movie hits theaters?

If this writer were to make a guess, it’s probably because the franchise has been on a downward slope in profit since Fate of the Furious. What better way to generate buzz than to publicly confirm the return of one of the most prominent characters?

Only one issue. Dwayne Johnson tried the same strategy with Black Adam by announcing the return of Henry Cavill as Superman (and a post-credits announcement) before Black Adam hit theaters.

Black Adam remained a financial disappointment.

All this to say, feeding the press a significant spoiler for Fast X was unnecessary.

Just make good movies and quit sending Tyrese to space.

Fast X will hit theaters on May 19.