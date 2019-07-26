Exclusive: Weston Cage Coppola talks taking leading role in D-Day movie

In the video interview above, I speak with Weston Cage Coppola about his taking the leading role in the much-anticipated D-Day movie. D-Day is set for release on September 13.

In this exclusive interview, Weston Cage Coppola talks about how he and his good friend Jesse Kove — who also plays a major role in the D-Day film — grew up in the industry as the sons of famous actors with Jesse Kove being the son of Martin Kove and Weston Cage Coppola being the son of Nicholas Cage.

The two followed in their fathers’ footsteps as actors and grew a brotherly bond over time, as they went to Beverly Hills High together. Most importantly, they were there for each other as the world cast a spotlight on them because of their families’ notoriety.

To check out our exclusive with Jesse Kove, Click here.

As Weston Cage Coppola calls it fate, they unknowingly ended up being cast in the same movie, D-Day, many years later. Weston Cage Coppola landed the role of Lieutenant Colonel James Earl Rudder and Jesse Kove was cast as First Sergeant Lommell.

D-Day is the story of the brave Army Rangers who were tasked with taking out high-powered guns which would have caused even more devastation than that which saw around 10,000 soldiers killed during Operation Overlord. These Rangers had a suicide mission to accomplish, yet they bravely stepped up and did their jobs.

Check out the interview above to hear from Weston Cage Coppola about how he handled the pressure of taking on such an iconic historical character, how he prepared for the role, and what it was like being in this movie alongside longtime friend Jesse Kove.

D-Day will be released in theaters on September 13.