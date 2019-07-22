Exclusive: Jesse Kove shares inside stories from new WW2 film, D-Day

D-Day is an incredible movie about the daring acts of a specialized battalion of Army Rangers that stormed the beaches of Normandy in order to take out high-powered guns so that the D-Day invasion would be successful. Taking Normandy back from Germany was critical in the efforts to secure victory for the allied troops in World War 2, as it was one of the most important strongholds in Nazi possession.

The allied fight to take the beach on that day, June 6, 1944, was successful due to the sacrifice of around 150,000 allied troops — around 10,000 of which gave their lives. The world we live in today would not be possible were it not for their bravery.

Jesse Kove took his role seriously and was humbled and energized to be involved in this project, and he absolutely made the most of it. Kove’s performance was nothing short of amazing.

From grueling mountain climbing shoots on the beach to getting his dad (Cobra Kai star Martin Kove) involved in the movie to unknowingly being cast in D-Day alongside his longtime childhood friend, Weston Cage Coppola (Nicholas Cage’s son) — it’s all here in this exclusive interview with Jesse Kove.

D-Day, starring Jesse Kove and Weston Cage Coppola, is set for release in theaters on September 13.