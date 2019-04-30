Child’s Play reboot poster trolls Toy Story 4

A new poster for the upcoming Child’s Play reboot shared on Twitter earlier today grimly trolls Toy Story 4, apparently as a dire warning of the box office clash ahead as both movies are set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.

The poster captioned, “There’s a new sheriff in town. Meet your new best friend on June 21,” shows Chucky’s foot leaving a trail of blood as he walks away from what looks like his latest kill.

On the floor are Woody’s cowboy hat and arm. We can’t see the rest of Woody’s body but it’s clear that Chucky has killed the beloved wooden cowboy from Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, and he’s lying on the floor dead.

The upcoming Child’s Play reboot is a remake of the original 1988 film directed by Tom Holland, who co-wrote the film with John Lafia based on a story originally by Don Mancini.

There’s a new sheriff in town. Meet your new best friend on June 21. 🔪 #ChildsPlayMovie pic.twitter.com/aarRm1Dxnd — Child's Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) April 30, 2019

The original movie featured Chucky, a doll possessed by the soul of the serial killer Charles Lee Ray. The storyline follows a mother who unknowingly purchases the doll and gives it to her son as a birthday gift.

The rebooted Chucky, voiced by Mark Hamill, gets a new origin story as a high-tech robot Buddi doll that goes out of control, becomes a maniacal killer and goes on a killing spree. A group of youngsters teams up to stop him.

The movie, directed by Lars Klevberg, is written by Tyler Burton Smith and stars Gabriel Bateman as Andy Barclay, Aubrey Plaza as Karen Barclay, Brian Tyree as Detective Mike Norris, and Tim Matheson as Henry Kaslan.

Other cast members include Marlon Kazadi as Omar Norris, Beatrice Kitsos as Falyn, Anantjot Aneja as Chris, Ty Consiglio as Pugg, Nicole Anthony as Detective Willis, Amber Taylor as Shane’s Daughter, and Carlease Burke as Doreen.

According to a plot synopsis by Orion Picture, Child’s Play follows “a mother named Karen (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll, Chucky (Mark Hamill), though both aren’t aware of its evil nature.”

The production company behind the movie is KatzSmith Productions. The film is distributed by United Artists Releasing in the United States, and Orion Pictures worldwide.

Child’s Play premieres in theaters on June 21, 2019.