Charlie’s Angels 2019 movie reboot: Cast, release date and storyline updates

Talk to your parents and they probably watched Charlie’s Angels in the 1970s.

A fan favorite, it focused on a group of tough, badass, and beautiful women bringing down crimes left, right and center — all in the span of a half-hour.

So it was no surprise when, in 2000, Columbia Pictures decided to release a remake in movie form, followed by a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003.

The films starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, and generally went down well with critics and fans.

Barrymore, Diaz and Liu later went their separate ways, and it looked like we’d never see the Angels form back up.

But it has now been confirmed that Charlie’s Angels WILL regroup — with a different cast, director and storyline.

Here’s what we know about the latest reboot, from Sony.

Charlie’s Angels reboot cast

The 2019 Charlie’s Angels remake will be directed by Elizabeth Banks. She is probably best known for her role as Effie Trinket in the Hunger Games series, as well as her Pitch Perfect franchise roles.

Banks will also take on the role of John Bosley in the film. Known for his comic personality, he often acts as the face of the mysterious and eponymous Charlie Townsend, who is known via voice only.

As well as directing and acting, Banks is producing the Charlie’s Angels reboot with her husband Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions company.

Doug Belgrad, of 2.0 Entertainment, and Elizabeth Cantillon, are also reported to be helping to finance the movie going forward.

The movie’s three stars, the “Angels”, will be played by Kristen Stewart of Twilight fame, British newcomer Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott, who is best known for her role on the FOX television series Tera Nova and as Kimberly (Pink Ranger) in the 2017 Power Rangers film.

Naomi also plays Princess Jasmine in the live-action Disney-produced Aladdin movie being released in 2019.

The latter, and her Charlie’s Angels role, are likely a big break for Scott, which could ultimately put a lot of eyeballs on her going forward.

Charlie’s Angels reboot release date and storyline

At the time of writing, Sony is pushing for a September 27, 2019 release date.

The Aladdin movie is expected to hit theaters in May, meaning that Scott will likely be viewed by the public as the fresh young actress of the year, before bringing a lot to Charlie’s Angels just a few months later.

The script is not yet thought to have been finalised for the Charlie’s Angels reboot, but it is likely that the movie will be 100 per cent ready to go very soon.

Filming is expected to begin in late 2018 and ultimately wrap by early 2019. The current hold-up is the filming that the movie’s stars are doing, especially Scott, but it looks like the September release date should be an easy one to reach.

The first series of movies, back in 2000 and 2003, tried to focus on creating Angels that had the same names and/or traits as in the original television series.

However, the decision was reportedly made recently that things could change somewhat the Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Instead, Charles Townsend is now said to have a security and intelligence organization with teams stationed around the world, comprised of a new generation of Angels.

We’ll obviously be following one group of women from this organization, who it’s believed will all have different names and personalities from previous Angels…but with enough similarities to relate them.

Director Elizabeth Banks spoke about the movie and the cast, saying: “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

The Charlie’s Angels reboot will obviously be judged on how it performs, but it could well pave the way for a two to three-picture series.

Due to filming not yet having started, not much else is known about the storyline other than what we’ve revealed so far. It is expected to be a PG-13 movie, however.

It will be compelling to see the direction of the franchise under Elizabeth Banks, as well as how the new story ideas pan out. Stay tuned for more information as it emerges.