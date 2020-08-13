The best Hindi movies on Netflix, ranked (July 2020)

Hindi movies have a strong foothold on Netflix, with Bollywood movies, thrillers, biopics, historical dramas, romances, and more available for fans in America to experience the Indian film masterpieces.

However, not all moves are equal. We dug through all the Hindi movies on Netflix and found the best of the best for you to watch.

The following movies are in order, from the top critically acclaimed Hindi movies on Netflix down, with 15 great Hindi films you can watch today.

1. Dangal (2016)

One of the best Hindi movies on Netflix is the sports drama film Dangal, which is translated into English as: “wrestling competition.”

The movie is loosely based on the Phogat family, which consisted of six sisters from India who were all wrestlers.

The success of the sisters is unprecedented, with three of them gold medal winners at the Commonwealth Games, another a silver medalist at the Asian Championships, the fifth a National Champion, and the sixth winning medals at age-level international championships.

Co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures India, follows the training of Geeta and Babita to become the first world-class female wrestlers from India.

This movie ended up as the highest-grossing Indian movie ever and the fifth highest-grossing non-English film ever, making close to $340 million worldwide.

2. Andhadhun (2018)

Released in 2018, Andhadhun is a Hindi black comedy thriller movie on Netflix that tells the story of a piano player who somehow ends up involved in the murder of a former film actor.

In the film, Akash fakes being blind to improve his piano playing and is then invited to play piano at a wedding anniversary.

Akash shows up, and as he plays the piano for the anniversary, he sees the actor is dead. The actor’s wife and another person (a police inspector) are cleaning up the evidence, believing the pianist is blind and can’t see anything.

However, once he admits to his lies, he is drugged and ends up really blind and running for his life from the killers.

3. Article 15 (2019)

Released in 2019, Article 15 is a Hindi crime drama movie on Netflix.

The title of the movie is based on Article 15 in the Constitution of India, which prevents any discrimination based on race, religion, caste, sex, or place of birth.

The film is a mishmash of different real-life events, including both the Badaun gang-rape allegations in 2014 and the Una flogging incident in 2016.

Article 15 has a high rating of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, praising the cast, the cinematography, and the deft hand at dealing with such sensitive topics.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a buddy road-trip movie released in 2011 and is now available for subscribers to watch on Netflix.

The film has an ensemble cast of top-name Hindi actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

The film is about three lifelong friends who reunite to go out on a three-week road trip. While on the trip, each of the three friends chooses a dangerous sport for them to compete in.

Meanwhile, one falls in love while another friend experiences relationship struggles with his fiancee. The movie won two National Film Awards in India.

5. Badla (2019)

Badla is a mystery thriller Hindi film that was released in 2019.

The plot follows a lawyer and a businesswoman, where the woman tells him that she has been wrongly framed for murdering her lover.

The lawyer is a high-profile defense attorney, and he works with primary attorney one late evening to figure out what happened the night of the murder.

When the lawyer realizes she is not being honest with him, he demands the truth, and the story twists and turns to the ending.

6. Secret Superstar (2017)

Released in 2017, Secret Superstar is a Hindi musical film, produced by one of the most famous Hindi actors in history, Aamir Khan.

The story in this film is of a teenage girl who wants to be a singer and uploads her music to YouTube while disguising her identity with a niqab.

The film is a coming-of-age story and deals with the girl’s dreams, as well as her relationship with her parents and mentor.

The film was a critical success, winning three Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Playback Singer (Female).

7. Sanju (2018)

Sanju is a Hindi biographical drama released in 2018 about Bollywood actor Sonjay Dutt.

Dutt was a Hindi acting legend, starring in 187 films and best known for his roles in Hindi action movies.

This biopic tells his story, including his drug addiction, his family and industry relationships, his arrest for allegedly taking part in the 1993 Bombay bombings, and his comeback in the industry after he was cleared of the allegations.

When the movie was released, it had the biggest single-day box office for a Hindi film in India. The movie went on to win Filmfare Awards for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

8. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

For fans of historical action dramas, Paarmanu: The Story of Pokhran is one of the best in its genre for Hindi films on Netflix.

The real story the film is based on was the nuclear bomb test explosions that the Indian Army conducted at Pokhran in 1998. It stars Hindi action superstar John Abraham in one of his best action films.

While not entirely accurate to how the events went down, Parmanu was praised by critics for its emotional resonance and its sense of national pride as it tells the story of how India made its mark in as a nuclear state.

9. Stree (2018)

Netflix streamers also have a great Hindi horror comedy to watch with the 2018 movie Stree.

This is a film that is based on an urban legend called Nale Ba (English translation: Come Tomorrow). This is an urban legend about a spirit who knocks on people’s doors at night. The legend is that it is a witch who will use relative’s voices, and if a person answers the door, they will die.

In the movie, it is Stree, the spirit of an angry woman who shows up during a yearly religious festival and causes many disappearances during the four days of the festival.

10. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Dear Zindagi (English translation: Dear Life) is a coming-of-age Hindi drama film that hit in 2016 and is available to stream on Netflix.

The story of this movie is about a movie cinematographer named Kaira, who is not happy with her life and meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her develop a new perspective on her life.

The movie was given several positive reviews and picked up numerous accolades at the Bollywood award organization, although it didn’t win any of them.

11. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kuch Kuck Hota Hai (English translation: Something Something Happens) is a Hindi romance movie that was released in 1998 and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The movie featured a couple that was known for working together in Hindi films in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, making this the Hindi version of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

The movie takes place in two different years, with two love triangles. The first is a love triangle on a college campus, and the second is of a widower’s daughter, who wants to reunite with her father with his old friend.

12. The Sky Is Pink (2019)

Released in 2019, The Sky is Pink is a Hindi biographical comedy-drama movie that is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary.

Chaudhary is a woman who suffers from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis. The film tells the story of her parents as they navigate their marriage and deal with her illness.

Chaudhary died at the age of 18, and even at a young age, had become a motivational speaker and author. The film was made when her mother approached director Shonali Bose about making a film about her daughter, but Bose chose to focus it instead on the parents’ narrative.

13. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a Hindi romantic comedy film released in 2017.

The movie is about a girl named Bitti in Pradesh. Her mother wants to marry her daughter off, but the girl only wants a husband who will accept her for the way she is and rejects most of the suitors.

While this frustrates her mother, her dad understands. However, when she reads a book called Bareilly Ki Barfi, it speaks to her, and she sets out to find the man who wrote it.

14. Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! (1994)

Hum Aapke Hain Joun (English translation: Who am I to you?) is the oldest Hindi movie on this list to stream on Netflix.

This is a Hindi romantic drama film released in 1994 about a married couple of the relationship between their families.

The film is a celebration of the Indian wedding traditions and is a story about sacrificing love for one’s family. The movie is based on the novel Kohbar Ki Shart by Keshav Prasad Mishra.

The movie won five Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress.

15. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)

The movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (English translation: Sometimes there is joy, sometimes there is sorrow) is a Hindi melodrama.

Known by the name K3G, the movie is about an Indian family that experiences troubles and misunderstandings when their adopted son chooses to marry a girl in a lower economic class.

Initially released in 2001, the movie was a massive success when it came out, made for $5.6 million, while making $29 million worldwide. At the time, it was the highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide.