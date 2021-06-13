The best fantasy movies on Netflix (June 2021)

Pans Labyrinth and Stardust. Pic credit: Warner Bros/Paramount

Netflix has some of the best fantasy movies you will find on a streaming service.

This is not only original Netflix fantasy movies but also some great films licensed from studios.

These include superhero movies, epic fantasy efforts, horror releases, and some of the best comedy fantasies in history.

Every month, Netflix makes major changes to its platform, removing several movies and adding numerous new ones to replace them.

Luckily, we are here every month to check the lists and update them by removing movies that have left the streaming service and replacing them with other options.

There are plenty of fantastic fantasy films just waiting to be streamed, here are our top picks.

Stardust

Claire Danes and Charlie Cox in Stardust. Pic credit: Paramount Pictures

A fantasy romantic film hit in 2007 and remains one of the best fairy tale movies of the new century.

Based on the Neil Gaiman novel and directed by Matthew Vaughn (The Kingsman), this tells the story of a fallen star and the young man who sets out to find it.

Charlie Cox (Daredevil) plays a young man who promises the woman he loves he will retrieve a fallen star to prove his love. However, when he finds the star, it is Claire Danes, and he realizes what true love really is.

He must protect her from a witch (Michelle Pfeiffer) who wants to use the star to maintain her own youth.

A Monster Calls

A Monster Calls. Pic credit: Lionsgate

A Monster Calls is a fantastic drama movie on Netflix, but it is also a very sad movie.

The movie stars Lewis MacDougall as Conor, a 13-year-old whose mother (Felicity Jones) is terminally ill. He ends up living with his grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) when his mother moves into a care facility.

A giant monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) visits the boy and offers to tell him three stories, and Conor has to tell him a story at the end.

The monster, and its stories, are allegories for what Conor is going through as a child, and his story at the end is equally poignant yet hopeful.

Horns

Daniel Radcliffe in Horns. Pic credit: Dimension Films

Stephen King is the Master of Horror, but he has a son who has challenged his dad’s place at the top of the mountain.

Fans have seen more Joe Hill adaptations in recent years, including Locke & Key on Netflix and NOS4A2 on AMC.

The movie Horns, starring Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe, is now streaming on Netflix as well.

The film stars Radcliffe as Ig, the prime suspect when his girlfriend dies. After a memorial for his dead girlfriend, Ig wakes up with horns growing out of his head that forces anyone who talks to him to reveal their darkest secrets.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth. Pic credit: Warner Bros

It might be easy to look at the scary-looking monsters and creatures in Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth and think it is just another horror movie.

This fantasy tale is much more than a horror film. Having more in common with fairy tales than horror, this is a movie that looks at the genuine fear based in the real world and sees the world of creatures as a place to escape.

Ofelia is a 10-year-old girl whose mother marries Captain Vidal of the Francoist Spanish military, hunting down rebels. He takes his new family to a remote destination to live, as the war rages around them.

It is here that Ofelia finds a way into the underworld and discovers her destiny.

The Lovely Bones

Saoirse Ronan in The Lovely Bones. Pic credit: Paramount

Peter Jackson directed a fantasy movie based on a sad novel about a young girl, raped and murdered, her body left unfound.

Mark Wahlberg and Rachel Weisz play the grieving parents, with Wahlberg’s Jack Salmon unable to go on with his life, obsessed with finding the truth about what happened to his daughter.

Meanwhile, the killer, George Harvey, moved on with his life, a serial killer never captured.

The twist here is that the dead girl, Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan) cannot move to the other side as long as the emotions surrounding her death are so strong.

She tries to find a way, as a ghost, to help her loved one’s move on.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Pic credit: EMI Films

Netflix is the home for Monty Python and has two of the group’s best movies, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Life of Brian.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail hit theaters in 1975 and stood the test of time. 45 years later, it’s still regarded as one of the best comedies ever made.

The film was a spoof with its origins in sketches from the Monty Python television show (which is also available to watch on Netflix).

Holy Grail is about the quest of King Arthur and his knights, searching for the Holy Grail. ABC and People named the movie the second-best comedy movie of all-time in a fan-based poll, behind Airplane.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in The Time Traveler’s Wife. Pic credit: New Line Cinema

Based on the 2003 novel by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife is a romantic science fiction film starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

Bana is Henry DeTamble, a librarian who randomly time travels. This offers difficulties as he tries to start a romantic relationship with Claire (McAdams).

Henry has no control over the time travel and can’t change any events outside of minor differences with him being in a different time period creates.

Bright

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in Bright. Pic credit: Netflix

Bright is one of Netflix’s first hugely successful fantasy movie, and that is mostly thanks to Will Smith taking the lead role.

Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad), Smith is veteran LAPD officer Daryl Ward, forced to team with Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), the nation’s first orc police officer.

The two struggle to get along, but they get involved with a case involving a Bright (an individual that can wield a magical wand without dying).

They have to put their issues behind them to protect her and keep great power from getting into the wrong hands.

The Old Guard

Matthias Schoenaerts and Charlize Theron in The Old Guard. Pic credit: Aimee Spinks/Netflix

In 2020, Netflix released a new action movie called The Old Guard, which was a fantastic new film for the streaming service.

Charlize Theron is Andy, the oldest immortal in a unit known as The Old Guard. These are all immortals who head out on missions to save people or stop the evil, with just the belief that what they are doing is right.

However, after years of fighting the good fight and beating evil people, they face their greatest threat — a pharmaceutical entrepreneur who wants to capture them and extract their powers for his purposes.

Errementari: The Black Smith and the Devil

Errementari the Blacksmith and the devil. Pic credit: Netflix

Errementari is a dark comedy fantasy movie Netflix released in 2018.

In 1843, a blacksmith holds a demon captive for years after the demon saves him from soldiers executing rebels in Araba. A young girl finds a boy trapped and releases him, only to learn he is the demon.

However, when the man recaptures the demon and takes the girl, forces start a rescue attempt. The girl then realizes she is connected to both the man and the demon and the three try to survive when Hell comes for them all.

The movie is based on the classic folk tale The Smith and the Devil.

The BFG

Disney’s The BFG. Pic credit: Disney

Released in 2016, The BFG is a Steven Spielberg movie for Disney that is based on the classic story by Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

The movie is a fantasy film about a world with giants and a 10-year-old orphaned girl named Sophie who befriends one of them.

While both are outcasts among their own people, they end up the only thing standing between a war of the humans and the giants that want to eat everyone.

Mark Rylance starred as The BFG, which was filmed and then animated using motion capture technology.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Spiderwick Chronicles. Pic credit: Paramount Pictures

The Spiderwick Chronicles is an adaptation of the children’s book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black.

Mark Waters (Mean Girls) directs the film where Freddie Highmore stars as twin boys Jared and Simon, who move to the family’s ancestral home with their mother (Mary Louise Parker) and sister (Sarah Bolger).

In the new home, Jared finds an old book written by one of his ancestors, Arthur Spiderwick — a field guide about all the fairies he has encountered.

Soon, Jared can see these creatures, but this also opens a door where goblins invade his world.

Hook

Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman in Hook. Pic credit: TriStar Pictures

Steven Spielberg directed a kid’s movie based on Peter Pan in 1991 titled Hook.

Robin Williams stars as Peter Pan with Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook, and the film was initially a letdown. Although over time, it has become a mixture of a cult classic and guilty pleasure.

For kids who grew up when the movie hit theaters and for young kids today, there is a lot to love about Hook, which was very much a boy’s tale about adventures and friendship.

Forget the grown Peter Pan rediscovering his childhood. The actual stars here are the kids in the Lost Boys.

Project Power

Jamie Foxx as Art and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Frank in Project Power. Pic credit: Skip Bolen/Netflix

Project Power is an original superhero movie for Netflix, where it is more based in a sci-fi world where a drug gives people superpowers.

The powers only last for a short time, but they are very powerful, and therefore the drug is illegal.

Jamie Foxx is a U.S. Army Major, one of the first test subjects, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a New Orleans detective who uses the drug to become bulletproof.

They team up with a drug dealer named Robin to find and stop the distribution of the pills.

Okja

The fantasy movie Okja. Pic credit: Netflix

Boon Joon-ho won an Oscar for his 2019 movie Parasite, but he has several great movies to watch from the past.

One of these movies is his 2017 fantasy release, Okja, which is available to stream on Netflix.

The movie is about a young girl raising a genetically modified super pig, one of 26 specimens sent to farmers to contend for the best pig.

When Okja won the award, its creators came to take it and transport it to New York. The girl, Mija, tries to rescue the pig and ends up on the run with the Animal Liberation Front.

The cast is incredible, with Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, and Lily Collins.