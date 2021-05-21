Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two trailer hits online

Joker, Two-Face, Solomon Grundy, and Penguin in Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two trailer hit online ahead of the release of Part One.

While the first Batman: The Long Halloween trailer showed mostly the setup of the story, this second part trailer shows the action of the story, including all the Batman villains coming together for one big battle.

Warner Bros. split this Batman story by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale into a two-part movie, mostly to show the entire Batman masterpiece in its proper glory.

From the fact that the second trailer is already hitting, it looks like Warner Bros. feels it has a hit on its hands.

The Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two trailer

As The Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two trailer shows, Harvey Dent won’t become Two-Face in the first movie, so fans can know what to expect from each chapter.

That is smart since fans waiting for the acid throw might feel disappointed when it doesn’t happen in the first movie. Now, fans can know that Two Face’s introduction and the team up of all the villains will come in the second part of The Long Halloween.

As for those villains, they arrive in abundance in the trailer.

Appearing are Two-Face, Joker, Penguin, Solomon Grundy, Mad Hatter, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and Carmine Falcone.

The trailer also makes it look like Thomas and Martha Wayne’s murders will play out yet again in the movie.

What is Batman: The Long Halloween about?

Batman: The Long Halloween is a story from early in Batman’s career.

Most of his iconic villains hadn’t arrived yet, and he was still battling mob bosses. While Batman, Jim Gordon, and Harvey Dent were closing in on the mob boss, The Roman, the mobster hired “freaks” to help him.

However, these freaks, led by Joker and the recently turned Harvey Dent/Two-Face, prove to want more than just a secondary role.

Meanwhile, the Holiday Killer is loose. He kills on holidays and Halloween is coming up quick. This is a perfect example of Batman comics that allows him to use his detective skills.

Here is an updated synopsis for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two:

Harvey Dent is confronting battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey hideously disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality of his psyche that he’s strived his entire life to suppress. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and deliver judgment to those who’ve wronged him, his family and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman and Gotham City itself.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will hit DVD/Blu-ray this fall. To see the full DCEU movie release calendar, click here.