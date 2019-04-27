Avengers: Endgame DVD release date – When is it likely to come out in USA?

Avengers: Endgame is currently reigning over the box office ticket sales and probably headed for the biggest opening weekend of all-time. Which is monumental considering films like Star Wars, Avatar, and many others might be dethroned as domestic all-time champs very soon.

Still, there are many who would rather enjoy the experience from the comfort of their own homes. Mostly because some movie lovers are not fond of packed theaters and long lines. So, waiting for home release is a safer alternative.

But when will Avengers: Endgame be released on DVD and Blu-ray? Here are some possibilities of when the Marvel film might release for home viewing.

When will Avengers: Endgame release on DVD?

There are a number of things to consider when predicting the Avengers: Endgame DVD release date. The first being the time period trends between theatrical release and home video release. The most common time frame for a DVD release usually spans about 4 or 5 months, with rare exceptions for Holiday-themed films. So knowing this, it’s easy to guess that Avengers: Endgame will most likely drop in August.

The second thing that confirms the possibility of a release in August is Avengers: Infinity War had the same wait period with a DVD release date of August 14 of last year. With this in mind, one can predict that the release of this movie could drop on either August 13 or August 20.

When will Avengers: Endgame release on digital?

The good news is that fans might not have to wait that long to watch it at home. Those who have the streaming option should be able to purchase the film digitally before the physical copies hit stores. This was also true of Avengers: Infinity War with the digital release date of that film dating back to July 31 of last year. This could place an Avengers: Endgame digital release either on July 30 or August 5 if the same timeframe occurs.

Many factors will contribute to how this all plays out. If the film has strong legs throughout the summer, the home release could extend to September or October. But given the strong box-office competition, it’s extremely likely the same release date wait period will occur as the summer wraps-up.

Until then, be sure and check out Avengers: Endgame in theaters, playing everywhere now.