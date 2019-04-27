How much has Avengers: Endgame made so far at the box office?

As expected, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is raking in more at the box office than any previous opening weekend box office for North America, according to Variety.

As of last night, industry estimates indicated that Avengers: Endgame box office earnings for Friday was $157.5 million, including the $60 million in previews, according to Deadline.

Friday’s Avengers: Endgame opening day box office earning is $38.4 million more than Star Wars: The Forces Awakens’ opening day record of $119.1 million 2015.

Compared with Avengers: Infinity War (2017), which until yesterday, was the highest opening weekend box office of all-time, Endgame’s opening weekend box office (three-day) is reportedly expected to hit between $349 million and $355.8, more than $90 million higher than the Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7 million) in 2018, and more than $100 million higher than Force Awakens ($248 million) opening weekend in 2015.

Avengers: Engdame is launching at a record 4,662 theaters across North America this weekend, this being the widest theatrical launch ever.

Industry watchers project that Saturday will record lower box office takings of between $102 million to $109 million.

The movie is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero group, The Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

The movie is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Danai Gurira.

It follows the efforts of the surviving Avengers members to reverse the universe-wide genocide by Thanos and defeat the supervillain.

Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters across the U.S. on Friday, April 26.