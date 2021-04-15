10 Star Wars characters who should appear in live-action

Mara Jade in Star Wars Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Modern Star Wars fans don’t realize there was once a “dark ages” when there was almost no fresh material coming out after the original movies.

That changed in 1991 when Timothy Zahn’s novels created the Expanded Universe. This led to scores of books, comics, and video games, which fleshed out the post-movies era. It was added on by the Clone Wars animated series.

When the new trilogy began in 2015, the EU was transformed into the non-canon “Legends.” However, several of its characters have made the jump into live-action.

The Mandalorian’s second season featured Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Clone Wars star Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who name-dropped the famous Imperial commander Grand Admiral Thrawn.

While fans are hoping to see Thrawn in a live-action project, the Star Wars universe is packed with characters who would be terrific in a live-action format. Several could logically fit into any of the planned TV shows, and a few even better for movies as a reminder of how vast this galaxy far, far away is.

Hondo

Hondo at Star Wars Rise of the Resistance ride Pic credit: Disney

For all his talk on being a “simple businessman,” Hondo Ohnaka is actually a pirate and thief of the highest order who keeps getting involved in galactic affairs.

Debuting in the Clone Wars series, Hondo constantly double-crosses the Jedi and tries to steal what he can but also possesses a fun charm and holds to a code of honor to help the good guys in the end.

The character returned in the Rebels series, still the self-serving crook, but that funny side endearing him to fans.

The Disney Parks Rise of the Resistance ride utilizes a robotic Hondo, showing he’s still around in the sequel era. It would be fun to see him popping into some live-action show, still up to his old tricks but stealing fan hearts along with whatever riches are around.

Cad Bane

Cad Bane in Star Wars the Clone Wars Pic credit: Lucasfilm

One of the most popular Clone Wars cartoon characters, Cad Bane is a slick bounty hunter whose reputation can put Boba Fett to shame.

His awesome look, resembling an old-fashioned gunslinger, is backed by his skills while also very smart and often able to outwit the Jedi.

Bane clashed with Anakin and Obi-Wan several times while also mentoring a young Boba. Cool under fire, he can pull off anything from a master theft to instigating civil war and prides himself on never failing a job.

Bane’s fate has never been revealed, which makes it possible he’s still alive in the post-ROTJ era. He could also pop up in a prequel-era project as this awesome crook would be great in live-action, especially reviving his old rivalry with Boba.

Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress in the Clone Wars Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Created for the 2003 Clone Wars cartoon, Asajj Ventress is a Nightsister of Dathomir who utilizes the Dark Side. Once a Jedi, she fell under Count Dooku’s influence to become his apprentice.

Using dual sabers, Asajj clashed several times with Anakin giving him that nasty facial scar while establishing herself as a ferocious fighter.

When Dooku betrayed her, Ventress moved into becoming an anti-hero, not trusting the Jedi but willing to aid them to strike at Dooku.

Ventress supposedly met her end in a novel set during the Clone Wars. Yet that can be made non-canon as she’s a terrific character and might fit well into the Obi-Wan series for another conflict with the Jedi Master.

Rex

Rex of Star Wars the Clone Wars Pic credit: Lucasfilm

While clone troopers were supposed to be interchangeable, many took on unique personalities.

Rex (designation number CT-7567) was the commander of the 501st, a top unit for the Republic in the Clone Wars. He soon proved his amazing courage and won Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka’s admiration as a terrific soldier.

In the final episodes of The Clone Wars, Rex was able to resist Order 66 and went on the run from the Empire with other clones. He returned in Rebels, now a grizzled veteran but still possessing his skills to aid the Republic.

Rex would be a natural to appear in the Obi-Wan series, aiding his old commander one more time and proving old soldiers never truly fade away.

Ezra Bridger

Ezra Bridger of Star Wars Rebels Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Recently, Mena Massoud hinted he might be playing a live-action version of the Rebels show’s main character, which many fans would love.

Born on the very day the Republic became the Empire, Ezra’s parents were dissidents executed by the Empire. Ezra made his living as a thief until he ran into the Rebel crew of the Ghost ship.

Leader Kanan (a former Jedi) realized Ezra could use the Force and began training him. Over the course of the series, Ezra grew both in power and courage to help fight the Empire.

The youth held his own against both Darths Maul and Vader and was even able to outwit Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The Rebels series ended with Ezra headed into deep space, and Massoud would be terrific showing how much Ezra has grown as a fighter.

Cal Kestis

Cameron Monaghan as Cal in Star Wars Fallen Order Pic credit: EA Games

Fallen Order has been hailed as one of the best Star Wars games in years, and its main character would be terrific in live-action.

Cal Kestis was a young padawan when his Jedi master was cut down during Order 66. Hiding out on a distant planet as a simple worker, Cal cut himself off from the Force to escape detection.

When the Empire hunted him, Cal went on a quest to find a Holocron holding a database of possible Force users and keep them safe from the Empire.

While a sequel to the game would be great, it might be fun to see Cameron Monaghan actually acting out the role in real life. Cal would still be fighting in the Rebellion’s early days and fit nicely into a pre-Episode IV storyline to continue his story.

Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren with the Darksaber Star Wars Rebels Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Fans were overjoyed to see Katee Sackhoff bringing her Bo-Katan character into live-action. Now another Mandalorian warrior should follow suit.

Appearing in the Rebels animated series, Sabine Wren had once worked for the Empire before realizing how bad they were. She started as a bounty hunter before joining the Rebellion.

An ace pilot, Sabine is also a tough Mandalorian fighter while possessing an excellent artistic side. She once held the Darksaber, the blade that could unite the Mandalorian people, and was used in the Mandalorian TV show.

The Rebels series ended with Sabine searching for a missing Ezra. Her connections to Mandalore and the Darksaber would make her logical for a Bo-Katan show and close out her great story.

Doctor Aphra

Doctor Aphra of Star Wars Pic credit: Marvel Comics

She describes herself as a “criminal xenoarchaeologist.” In reality, Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra is a thief, con artist, smuggler, rogue, and super-genius.

Aphra will take any job that nets her money, not just for the riches but for the thrill of it. Her wits, smart mouth, and skills allow her not only to succeed at the job but get away scot-free.

The woman has outwitted the Empire, the Rebellion, the Hutts, Lando Calrissian, various criminals, and even Darth Vader himself.

While selfish, she has her unique morals and her sparkling personality winning (and breaking) a few hearts along the way.

Seeing this intergalactic Lara Croft in live-action would be tremendous, with fans rooting for her to pull off whatever criminal scheme is before her.

HK-47

HK-47 of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Pic credit: Lucasarts

Imagine C-3PO programmed with the personality of Deadpool, and you’ve got HK-47.

Hands down the most popular character of the iconic Knights of the Old Republic video game, this assassination droid assumes the best solution to any problem is to blast it to pieces.

The character is loved for his biting one-liners, delivered in an electronic voice that expertly mocks anyone within reach but also surprising depth (his definition of “love” is truly brilliant).

Half the fun of KOTOR is just having HK-47 around for some witty observations.

While KOTOR is set four thousand years before the movies, it’s possible someone created a new model of HK-47 for modern times and allows the droid to win over a modern audience.

Mara Jade

Star Wars star Mara Jade Pic credit: Lucasfilm

If Thrawn can make the jump into live-action, then so can Timothy Zahn’s other EU creation.

A feisty redheaded adventurer, Mara Jade was recruited by the Emperor to become his personal agent. When the Emperor was killed, his final mental command was for Mara to hunt down Luke Skywalker.

Years later, Mara did, but Luke convinced her that following a dead man’s words wasn’t a good idea. Instead, Mara became a great aide to the Rebellion and a Jedi. She and Luke also fell in love and were married.

Tragically, Mara came to a rough end, but her memory would stay with both Luke and scores of fans. While the new canon seemingly erases her, the spirited lady deserves another chance, and having her in some live-action format during the years between the original and sequel trilogies would be fantastic.