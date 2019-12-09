Wonder Woman 1984 trailer song is a remix of New Order’s Blue Monday

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

The first trailer for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Wonder Woman 1984 is out, and it is jam-packed with action. It also features, as one might expect from a movie set in 1984, a remix of a 1980s classic tune.

The sequel is set over 60 years after the original Wonder Woman (2017). In the trailer, we learn 2 things about Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot — she has become a celebrity, and she still hasn’t recovered from the death of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). However, Trevor clearly makes a recovery at some point because he appears in the trailer.

1980s nostalgics will be delighted with this trailer when they hear a remixed instrumental version of the 1983 classic song Blue Monday by New Order. This epic tune instantly establishes the time period for this movie.

English band New Order recorded the song in 1982 and released it in 1983, along with its album Power, Corruption, and Lies. Described as a synth-pop and alternative dance song, it was an instant hit on its release. In the charts, it hit the top ten in many countries.

The rest of the trailer continues the 1980s nostalgia; we see America at the height of Reaganism resplendent with big flashy malls and big flashy businessmen. This trailer oozes all the tropes associated with 1980s America, such as excessive capitalism coupled with lots of hairspray.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer breakdown: First look at Barbara Ann Minerva, Golden Eagle armor, and Landmark Mall

Predictably, and as we’d hope, we also get lots of action shots; we see Wonder Woman whipping her magic lasso and deflecting bullets. There’s a very slick looking car chase through the desert and a fight scene in what looks like the White House.

This is all underscored beautifully by New Order’s Blue Monday.

The movie’s director, Patty Jenkins, who also directed the 2017 film, has said the movie is set at arguably the peak of ‘western civilization.’ This allows them to examine themes relevant to the current era.

Wonder Woman 1984 is due for release in June 2020.