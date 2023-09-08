Zach Bryan mugshot goes viral after Oklahoma arrest

Rising country music star Zach Bryan was arrested earlier this week for “being disrespectful,” in his own words.

The Billboard chart topper explained that he had a couple of run-ins with officers and didn’t react in the best way he could have.

“I get too lippy with him,” Zach said. “I’m just mouthing off like an idiot,” and the officer was “just doing their job.”

He spent a few hours at the Craig County jail in Oklahoma before he was released on bond, and it doesn’t appear that any formal charges have been filed.

However, his mug shot has been going viral ever since the occasion, and we completely understand why.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He may be a military man and musician by trade and not a model, but his mugshot certainly was giving Blue Steel vibes.

Okay, maybe it wasn’t as dramatic as Blue Steel, but we have to admit that it’s a pretty good-looking mugshot.

Zach Bryan’s mug shot. Pic credit: Craig County Sheriff’s Office

Zach Bryan lands behind bars after run-ins with police

Zach faced two incidents with officers, but only one ended with him behind bars.

He explained in the first incident that he was cuffed for a brief time until he gave the officer his address. He was hesitant to give out his home address since he’s a musician and explained this to the officer. But still, the officer requested the information and threatened him with arrest if he didn’t provide his address.

The second incident occurred when Zach’s security guard, who was driving behind him, got pulled over.

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

Zach stopped his vehicle as well and, after about 10 or 15 minutes, got out to smoke a cigarette when he was told to get back in his car or go to jail.

Apparently, Zach cursed at the officer, who then handcuffed him and put him in the patrol car, leading to his brief arrest.

Zach Bryan apologizes for his behavior that led to his arrest

Later, he took to Twitter to apologize and explain his side of the story.

Pic credit: @zachlanebryan/Twitter

Zach explained to his followers that his “emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.”

He added that he does support law enforcement “as much as anyone can” and that he was “just frustrated in the moment.”

For now, Zach is hopeful that everyone can move on from the situation with no real harm done, and we can agree with that — it’s a much better time to be celebrating his recent musical success as his song I Remember Everything, featuring Kacey Musgraves, sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.