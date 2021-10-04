Did Kacey Musgraves perform nude on the Saturday Night Live Season 47 premiere?

Kacey Musgraves made a risky choice while performing on Saturday Night Live. Pic credit: Carrie-nelson/Image Collect

Country singer Kacey Musgraves joined host Owen Wilson to welcome in Saturday Night Live’s Season 47. Debuting on October 2, the episode saw Musgraves performing her two hit songs, Justified’ and Camera Roll. Both songs are featured on her latest album, Starcrossed.

This wasn’t Musgraves’ first time hosting SNL. The singer-songwriter was the featured musical guest on a 2018 episode, following the release of her award-winning album Golden Hour. However, Musgraves left fans shocked this time around when she “bared it all” onstage.

Kacey Musgrave’s performance

Those who stayed up late to watch SNL were surprised to see the performer appear on stage, nude, for the first musical number of the season. Musgraves sang her trending song Justified to kick off the night.

She first appeared on camera, sitting on a stool with the lights dimmed. As she crooned her soulful song, singing the beginning lyrics, “It was fun, strange summer. I rolled on, didn’t think of you.” As she reached the hook of the song, the lights began to shine on her, highlighting her purplish-blue hue.

It was then revealed that she was sitting on the stool, sans clothes, using her long hair and guitar to maintain her modesty. Musgraves paired the look with a pair of brown cowboy boots.

As the performance played on, it was clear that the 33-year-old singer was paying homage to a scene in the 1994 movie Forrest Gump. This speculation was later solidified after Musgraves tweeted an image of Robin Wright’s character Jenny performing in the same manner.

pic.twitter.com/Mj8nG5oUtp — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 3, 2021

How did people react?

Critics and fans responded well to Musgraves’ SNL appearance. Her Justified musical performance has received loads of press due to its risque nature and is currently sitting on YouTube with over 23 million views. Out of those views, over 200,000 gave the video a thumbs up and less than nine thousand reacted negatively.

Entertainment Weekly gave Musgraves a glowing review, writing that Justified was “a very solid rendition and well-executed performance.”

Musgraves followed her first performance with another emotional journey. She stripped back her usual glam looks to wear a plaid shirt and a pair of jeans. As mentioned earlier, she sang the song Camera Roll, which fans have dubbed as “the saddest song” on her album. Many felt as though her two performances, together, demonstrated an inspiring amount of vulnerability from the singer.

Other hosts this season include Kim Kardashian, with Halsey as the musical guest, and Rami Malek, with rapper Young Thug. It looks like they have a tough act to follow!

Saturday Night Live is currently airing on Saturday nights at 11:30 pm ET.