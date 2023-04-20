Yung Miami confirms split from Diddy

Diddy and Yung Miami split after about one year of dating. The 53-year-old music mogul and the 29-year-old were in what can be described as an open relationship.

Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, says she and Sean “Diddy” Combs are no longer together.

In an interview with The Cut, the rapper confirmed that they are no longer together but refused to define their relationship.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation; I’m not gonna put a title on it,” she said, continuing:

“We were f***ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She did not reveal when the pair called it quits.

The rapper revealed that the Bad Boys Records founder inspired her to launch her successful talk show, Caresha Please, after the pair met on the Justin LaBoy podcast.

She said the billionaire mogul asked for her number after the interview, and she met him at his house, which is when he suggested she launch a podcast due to her “strong personality.”

Yung Miami also explained why she went public with dating the Sean Jean founder.

“We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me,” she said.

Diddy denied Yung Miami was his ‘side chick’ after welcoming his child with Dana Tran

Yung Miami was a trending topic when Diddy announced that he welcomed his seventh child while they were apparently dating.

The mogul denied that the City Girls rapper was his side chick, a term which is used to describe a mistress.

Diddy fired off tweets defending their relationship after having a child with Dana Tran.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” Diddy, 53, wrote in December.

“She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet, and I will not start today.”

Diddy continued, adding that people can “think” what they want while vowing to defend her from critics.

Diddy defends his relationship with Yung Miami. Pic credit: @diddy/Twitter

The entrepreneur was linked to multiple women when he welcomed his child. He was seen with social media influencer Shawntya Joseph.

Yung Miami addresses the ‘Pee Diddy’ controversy

In the same interview with The Cut, the rapper opened up about a strange and controversial sex act that she publicly admitted to enjoying.

Many assumed she was referring to her sex life with Diddy, which led to the ‘Pee Diddy’ trend on social media.

Yung Miami didn’t confirm or deny that the rap mogul was the one she performed the sex act with. She said, “I never said he was the one I did that with.”