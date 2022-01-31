Young Dolph’s alleged killers issued an ultimatum after appearing in court again without attorneys

Young Dolph was murdered in a brazen attack last year while he purchased cookies for his mother. Pic credit: Young Dolph/YouTube/WREG News Channel 3/YouTube

The suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have made their second appearance in court.

As previously reported, they were given an extra week to hire attorneys to represent them after they insisted that they could afford their own legal representation.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office indicted Johnson and Smith in the shooting death of 36-year-old Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph.

The beloved Memphis rapper was shot dead on November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Cookies — a bakery he frequented.

Johnson, 23, a Memphis rapper known as Straight Dropp, and 32-year-old Smith were each indicted on counts of first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

The attempted murder charge is for allegedly shooting at Dolph’s brother, who was present at the crime scene. The theft charge relates to a white Mercedes Benz vehicle the alleged murder suspects are claimed to have stolen as a getaway vehicle, Fox 13 Memphis reports.

Judge gives the alleged killers an ultimatum in the second court appearance

On Friday, Judge Coffee issued an ultimatum to Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith after they requested an additional week to arrange attorneys to represent them.

“If you have a lawyer hired, that’s fine, but as I told you ten days ago, I cannot allow you to sit in jail week after week, month after month, without a lawyer. If you don’t have a lawyer hired on February 4th, I’m going to hire a private attorney to represent both of you all,” Judge Lee Coffee said to the suspects, according to Complex.

Both Johnson and Smith, who are being held without bond, claimed their families will have secured lawyers for them by the deadline next week.

Key Glock honors Dolph with the new song Proud

A tribute album to Young Dolph, Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, which was released last week, featured a single by his protege Key Glock.

In the emotional tribute, Glock reflects on the loss of his mentor, friend, and cousin.

Before Dolph’s tragic death last year, the pair released a follow-up to their successful collaborative album with Dum and Dummer 2.

Long Live Dolph features artists on the Paper Route Empire label roster, including Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, Joddy Badass, Snupe Bandz, Paper Route Woo, and Chitana.