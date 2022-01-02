Yellowstone actor Finn Little writes heartfelt post ahead of Season 4 finale

Finn Little teased the Yellowstone finale in his Instagram post. Pic credit: Paramount

Yellowstone Season 4 has come and gone in a flash. Hours before the show’s season finale has fans and one cast member, in particular, reminiscent about the past season.

The series, which stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser, is a cowboy drama that follows the Dutton family and the troubles they come across while maintaining their ranch. Actor Finn Little joined the cast in Season 4.

Little plays the troubled teen Carter, a delinquent young boy who finds a home with the Duttons. The 15-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt caption about his time spent on the Yellowstone set.

Finn Little teases Yellowstone finale

Sharing a photo of himself on set, Little wrote a long caption thanking “everyone” for their support. In the image, he is standing outside of the Dutton ranch and looking away from the camera. The second shot is a headshot against a black background.

“THANKS EVERYONE for all the support you have shown ‘Carter’ over the last 10 weeks. It has been a ride!” wrote the young actor.

He continued to reminisce on his journey throughout the series, “Trying to smoke, hospitals, black eyes, rides in the back of the sheriffs car, car rides with Beth, truck rides with Rip, hamburger/tuna helper, giving Rip the bird roadside, horseshit, shopping trips – that turned to s**t, sleeping in the barn, learning about horses, learning to rope, saying sorry, new clothes, dinner in the lodge, latin lessons, cake with steak, more horseshit, learning to ride with John Dutton (sir, I mean Sir) and playing poker with the crazy Bunkhouse Boys and ‘Peter’ (I mean Teeter!)”

Teasing the finale, Little added, “You’ll LOVE the season 4 finale! Buckle Up! Thanks again!”

Will Yellowstone be back?

While Paramount Network hasn’t officially renewed Yellowstone for a fifth season, fans aren’t doubting that it’ll happen. The highly-rated show has many accomplishments under its belt, including being named a “most-watched” show in 2020. It has also spun multiple spin-offs on the network, named 1883 and 6666.

Ahead of Season 4’s premiere, show creator Taylor Sheridan spoke with Deadline about the future of the series. He expressed, “Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.”

He continued to say, “So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could. I don’t see this as a procedural show. So, it’s not something that we could extend indefinitely.”

Making it clear that Season 4 won’t be the end of Yellowstone, Sheridan added, “I don’t think anyone would want to do that; you’d cheapen the product. I haven’t had that conversation with the network or the studio yet. I’m sure it’s coming, but I would think that you would want this to end on an upswing as opposed to a plateau or a descent.”

Yellowstone season finale will release on January 2 at 8pm ET on Paramount Network.