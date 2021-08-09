Country legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were cast in Yellowstone prequel 1883

Fans were excited to hear that Tim Graw and Faith Hill will be starring in 1883. Pic credit: AdMedia/Image Collect

More news about the highly anticipated prequel to Yellowstone has dropped. It was recently revealed that a few country legends will be joining the cast, including the dynamic couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and actor Sam Elliot.

Fans have spent a long time waiting for updates about this series. Yellowstone is a popular drama series that has aired on Paramount Network since June 2018. The series follows the ranch-owning Dutton family as they navigate a world with endless conflicts, mostly surrounding the popularity of their land and the competitors that want to acquire the Dutton ranch. It stars Kevin Costner as the main character John Dutton.

Yellowstone is on its way to its fifth season which is expected to premiere in late 2021, a delayed-release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, bringing excitement to fans is the news surrounding the Yellowstone prequel titled 1883.

What do we know about 1883?

While things have been a bit “hush-hush” about the two forthcoming projects in the Yellowstone Universe, more details about 1883 have been spilling. The series will be written by the original Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Deadline writes that the show will “follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” all the way to Montana. Given the show’s period of choice, the Western Expansion, 1883 is expected to tackle issues of poverty and new waves of industrialization, as new equipment innovations allowed for agriculture workers to work more productively.

Faith Hill joins the cast

Announcing her casting news, Faith Hill shared a fun video on Instagram which featured her peeking out from behind an 1883 script. She wrote that she will be joining the cast as Margaret Dutton. Hill shared, “Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!”

The Time Has Come singer Martina McBride commented a series of emojis, writing, “Yesssss!” Chris Stapleton’s wife Morgan Withane added, “THIS IS THE BEST NEWS!!!! I am so excited!!!” Even Yellowstone actor Costner welcomed her good news. He wrote, “Welcome to the ranch.”

Time McGraw also posted his casting announcement. Speaking to his camera, McGraw shared that 1883 will be a “fantastic family saga.” The country singer wrote, “So excited I can finally share this….I’m joining the Dutton family in the @Yellowstone prequel, 1883, coming to @paramountplus!” He added, “And my incredible wife @faithhill will be playing Margaret Dutton!!”

Fans are rejoicing that they’ll be able to travel back in time, on the Dutton family ranch, to see its beginnings. The series does not yet have a release date.

Yellowstone Season 5 is expected to premiere in late 2021.