Wynonna Judd addresses rumors she’s fighting with Ashley over Naomi Judd’s will

Singer Wynonna Judd at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Wynonna Judd has addressed claims that she planned on contesting her mother Naomi Judd’s will following her tragic suicide earlier this year.

The Country Music Hall of Fame died by suicide at age 76 in May and appointed her husband of over 30 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.

The Daily Mail reported in August that Wynonna is struggling financially and felt entitled to some of her mother’s fortune due to being the lead singer of the duo country band, The Judds.

The report also alleged there was a rift brewing between Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, who supported her mother’s wishes.

The 58-year-old singer has hit back at those reports in a new interview and explained how she would split her mother’s estate with her sister Ashley Judd.

Wynonna also opened up about coping with her mother’s death in the emotional sit-down.

Wynonna Judd denies Ashley Judd feud and contesting Noami’s will

Judd denies arguing with her sister over their mother’s will, revealing in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that she found out about the report while she was in Ashley’s home.

“Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna said, continuing:

“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?”

Wynonna then revealed the plan for splitting her mother’s fortune telling the outlet that when Larry Strickland, who is the executor of her estate, dies, the sisters will “split” the estate.

The country singer also denied the report that she plans on contesting her mother’s will, claiming that her sister Ashley would vouch for her.

“I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I’d hope she’d agree with me — who knows stuff like this,” she said, adding: “I’m not savvy enough to go, ‘I’m going to contest the will.’ It never occurred to me.”

The singer also revealed that their mother’s death has brought her closer to her sister and that they are “vulnerable with each other.”

She also opened up about their differences and past issues but revealed they are on the same page about their late mother.

“As sisters, we disagree on so much. But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, ‘She was quite the character.'”

Wynonna Judd revealed she hired a life coach before embarking on her musical tour

On September 30, Judd kicked off her farewell tour of The Judds, which she planned to perform with her late mother before her tragic suicide months ago.

She revealed in the interview with People that she enlisted the help of a life coach for her farewell tour.

In addition, the singer said the life coach helped her improve her relationship with Ashley, who is a Hollywood actress.

“Ashley and I are very different people, and we are learning that we have more in common than we don’t,” she said, continuing:

“That’s really interesting, because when you’re younger, you think there’s more disconnect. We had a really deep conversation the other day, and we got through it and nobody got hurt.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In addition, you can also call the network at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741.