Why were Asian Doll, City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami beefing on Twitter?

Asian Doll and City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami got into a big fight on Twitter over the weekend because of Megan Thee Stallion’s song, Do It on the Tip from her debut album Good News.

The exchange between the ladies, which included graphic references to rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s rumored relationship with JT, got so heated that Megan Thee Stallion eventually intervened.

If you’ve been wondering what caused emotions to flare up between the rappers over the weekend, here is what you need to know.

Asian Doll was taken off Megan Thee Stallion’s Do It on the Tip

Asian Doll took to Instagram Live on Saturday (December 19) to reveal that she was excluded from Megan Thee Stallion’s song, Do It on the Tip after she was originally set to be featured on it (see video below).

Do It on the Tip is from Megan’s debut studio album Good News.

Asian Doll also revealed that she had recorded her verse for the song before she was taken off it. She said she didn’t know why Megan Thee Stallion decided to exclude her.

Asian Doll’s revelation sparked a spat with City Girls’ JT

Following Asian Doll’s revelation on Instagram, she tweeted that despite what happened, she and Megan were still friends and that she was not unduly concerned about having her verse taken off the song.

“Me & Megan still friends idgaf about no song I did in my sleep,” Asian Doll’s now-deleted tweet read, according to Complex.

City Girls’ JT then took to Twitter to post a series of now-deleted tweets that fans believed were in response to Asian Doll’s Instagram Live revelations, although she did not specifically mention Asian Doll in the tweets.

JT started with a tweet questioning Asian Doll’s claim that she and Megan were still friends

“A real friend is something you b*****s really don’t know nothing about!” JT reportedly said in a now-deleted tweet (see below).

“I been doing good but ima bout to start laying y’all attention seeking h*** out & I’m coming with facts!!!!! Sympathetic a** h*** are really starting to grind my gears! Fr!,” JT continued.

JT, who served time in prison for credit card fraud, then questioned Asian Doll’s motives, wondering why she chose to go on Instagram Live to talk about the issue despite saying that she really didn’t care about being excluded from the song.

“Like if you know it’s gone draw attention and cause commotion… why speak on it? Mind you lying! But GO OFF!” she tweeted.

Suspecting that JT was addressing her, Asian Doll fired back.

Asian Doll then posted another series of now-deleted tweets in which she tried to explain her motive for making the revelation on Instagram Live.

She also expressed regret about the situation but insisted that she had no bad intentions.

Asian Doll and JT’s Twitter beef escalates

Later on Sunday, Asian Doll tweeted: “Glad I BEEN pretty my WHOLE LIFE.”

JT escalated the confrontation with a now-deleted clapback.

“Get a pretty hit record h**, buoy got the right one!”

Asian Doll didn’t take kindly to the clapback. She fired a furious response, recalling that JT used to be her fan and challenging her to a physical fight.

Asian Doll references JT’s rumored relationship with Lil Uzi Vert

Asian Doll also referred to JT’s rumored relationship with rapper Lil Uzi Vert, saying that despite being nearly 30 years old, JT was still chasing 26-year-old Uzi around.

The diss brought Yung Miami into the fray for the first time.

Yung Miami responded with an explicit retort, arguing that JT didn’t need to chase Uzi.

Lil Uzi Vert is a rapper known for his collection of luxury cars.

Megan Thee Stallion also responded

After the exchange between Asian Doll and the City Girls duo ended, Megan Thee Stallion also took to Twitter to address the situation in a series of now-deleted tweets, saying that the situation was blown out of proportion.

However, Asian Doll blamed her for the situation, saying she should have spoken up earlier to clear the air before the spat escalated.

Megan thee Stallion and Asian Doll tweet each other after Asian Doll’s argument with JT pic.twitter.com/kDtsXZluS8 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

But, Megan Thee Stallion insisted the situation blew up because Asian Doll was hotheaded.

Asian Doll replied that Megan Thee Stallion had a duty to speak up earlier, recalling how she also defended Megan Thee Stallion in the past.