Why Prince Louis didn’t attend Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral with his other siblings

The late Queen Elizabeth II attending the National Services of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Prince Louis did not attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral with his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton became a viral sensation in his last public event appearance when he attended his great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

With his grandfather King Charles succeeding the late Queen Elizabeth II, the four-year-old is fourth in line to the throne and was given the new title of Prince Louis of Wales.

On Monday, King Charles and the rest of the royal family, along with world leaders, such as US President Joe Biden and other foreign dignitaries, paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Millions of mourners watched the televised funeral while thousands lined the streets as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin took its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth II is laid to rest with her late husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, her father, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.

Prince Louis is struggling to understand the Queen’s death

The youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton is reportedly asking questions about his great-grandmother’s death.

David Hurley, Australia’s Governor-General, attended an event along with other foreign dignitaries on Sunday before the Queen’s funeral.

He told Daily Mail that Kate Middleton told him that Louis is asking questions and struggling to understand his great-grandmother’s passing.

David Hurley told the outlet that in his conversation with the Princess of Wales, her eldest son Prince George was more aware and realized how much his great-grandmother meant to the nation.

“[Louis] is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral’ and things like that because she’s not going to be there?”‘ Hurley stated.

His lack of awareness is down to his age; therefore, the Prince and Princess of Wales decided he was too young to attend the funeral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the memorial service of their late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, earlier this year.

Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee

The youngest Prince of Wales was the star of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. His facial expressions and interactions with his mother were adorable and quickly went viral.

The four-year-old was seen attempting to close his mother’s mouth before hitting himself gently in the mouth to entertain himself.

He was also seen side-by-side with his late great-grandmother during the Jubilee flypast, waving at the aircraft as they passed by.

On social media, The Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos from the event and acknowledged Prince Louis’s viral moments.

We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀 (3/3)



W & C pic.twitter.com/HFgK72kU05 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2022

“We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀,” the statement concluded.