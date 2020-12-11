Why did Morgan Stewart divorce her first husband Brendan Fitzpatrick?

This week, Morgan Stewart got married in a secret ceremony to boyfriend Jordan McGraw; however, she was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick, a relationship that ended in failure.

The Daily Pop host announced on Instagram that she and McGraw had tied the knot on Wednesday.

McGraw is the son of the famed Dr. Phil McGraw, and the pair have been engaged since last July. They also announced in August that Stewart is pregnant.

The former rich kid of Beverly Hills posted a pic of the pair dressed all fancy-like and getting married; she captioned the photo: “Btw … Jordan and Morgan McGraw.” And she’s already upgraded her bio to read Morgan Stewart McGraw.

Jordan also posted a photo of their marriage and simply put the date of the ceremony as the caption.

Khloe Kardashian was one of the first to congratulate them; she wrote: “Waitttt whhhaaayttttttttttttt Oh my gosh I am so so happy for you! Congratulations! May God bless you forever and always.” It seems very few people knew the wedding was happening this week.

Stewart revealed last March that she had been dating McGraw for at least three months. She also said the pair had dated for about a year 10 years previously.

However, in the meantime, Stewart had a relationship with and married Brendan Fitzpatrick.

The pair became a celebrity couple after they appeared as main characters in the reality TV show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. Their wedding in 2016 was even incorporated into the show.

Why did Stewart and Fitzpatrick divorce?

However, when Rich Kids came to an end, Morgan got a job as an E! presenter and was accused of having had an affair with one of her bosses.

The alleged scandal came to light in March 2019, when it was claimed that Morgan had been having an “inappropriate relationship” with E! executive Bryce Kristensen that had lasted more than two years. Kristensen was also married at the time, and both denied the allegations.

When Morgan was spotted recording Daily Pop without her wedding ring a few months later, fans realized the marriage was doomed.

In August 2019, Morgan posted a letter on her Instagram story stating that she had split from Brendan.

She wrote: “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

Morgan then claimed that the break-up had “nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

She finished up by stating that she “will always have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Brendan and our relationship.”

Fingers crossed, Stewart and McGraw have along and happy marriage.