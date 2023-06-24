Why did Dermot Mulroney walk off The View? Secret Invasion star makes statement

The View has regularly been a show that involves some degree of controversy, whether it’s due to remarks made by the guests or the show’s hosts.

On Friday, viewers saw Dermot Mulroney walk off The View during his appearance in a segment to talk about his career and promote the new Marvel series, Secret Invasion.

He plays President Ritson, tasked with figuring out how to prevent or handle an invasion by the Skrulls, a group of shapeshifting aliens who have been disguising themselves as various humans on Earth.

The Disney+ show’s cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Coby Smulders, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Don Cheadle.

While he chatted about his involvement in the series and how it was kept top secret from some of the actors, Mulroney’s departure from The View is what made headlines.

Here’s why the actor chose to walk off The View to end his segment during Friday’s episode.

Dermot Mulroney walked off The View in a recent episode

Mulroney’s appearance on The View lasted about eight minutes, as he discussed the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Secret Invasion and how he was thankful to work closely with star actors Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle.

One of the show’s hosts even mentioned how Mulroney previously appeared with Cheadle in an episode of the 1986 TV series Fame. Mulroney said he recalled seeing “Cheadle in mid-air in a balletic movement,” but thankfully, MGM owned the original footage so they couldn’t embarrass him on the show today.

However, Mulroney, 59, said he was “in awe” of what Cheadle’s accomplished since that early Fame role, including winning multiple awards for his roles in film and TV.

Shortly after being asked which rom-com was better, The Wedding Date or My Best Friend’s Wedding, Mulroney announced that he was going to walk off the show.

“Sorry, first, I want to do this symbolically,” Mulroney told Joy Behar and her cohosts, who let him have a moment to make a statement.

“In support and solidarity with the writers, I’m gonna walk off your show. Thank you, I’ll see you on the picket lines in July,” he said before getting up and leaving.

Mulroney was gracious enough to make his exit after allowing the show’s hosts and audience to hear his entire interview. He also ensured that The View was headed to break before making his statement and walking off.

Mulroney released a statement about The View episode

According to Entertainment Weekly, Mulroney’s decision to walk off the show was not due to any problems during his appearance and was made to support Hollywood’s striking writers. A source told EW that the actor had no tension with the show’s hosts during his appearance.

Mulroney also released a statement on Thursday before his pre-recorded appearance on The View to show he had no ill will toward the program.

“Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours,” Mulroney said. “I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union.”

The View is mostly an unscripted show, so there were very few writers impacted by the Writers Guild of America strike. The show has aired pre-recorded episodes throughout June.

Earlier this week, Mulroney shared a selfie taken during his appearance on NBC’s Today and made sure to reference in the caption it involved “no WGA writers” due to it being a news show.

Mulroney also spoke about his longevity in Hollywood on The View

Mulroney has been part of many TV and movie projects in his career, which he said started at 22. Some of his work has included films like Young Guns, Point of No Return, Angels in the Outfield, About Schmidt, Zodiac, and most recently, Scream VI which came out earlier this year.

He was asked what he attributed his longevity in Hollywood to, as it can be difficult for some actors to keep their careers going as long as he has.

“I just thought, ‘Do whatever it takes to stay in the game.’ I’ll say that worked out really well for me,” Mulroney shared, adding, “I’ll also attribute my work ethic to my dad. So that was hereditary, or at least by example.”

When asked by Behar, Mulroney elaborated upon what he meant about his work ethic.

“I work my tail off. I love it. Who wouldn’t want to when you have a job like I have? And there’s so much variety, and I’ve had so many people extend themselves for me and give me opportunities that I never dreamed of.”

In addition to his role as President Ritson in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, Mulroney also appears in Showtime’s series Ghosts of Beirut. He has several movies in post-production, including Anyone But You, Lights Out, and The Gettysburg Address, where Mulroney provides his voice.