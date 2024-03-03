‘Who’s in charge?’ — Royal expert asks as Queen Camilla goes on vacation

The Royal Family has been struck this year with so many cancer diagnoses and surgeries that the tasks of carrying out the public appearances have fallen to Queen Camilla and Anne, The Princess Royal.

Both ladies are in their seventies and have been going strong since King Charles and Kate Middleton have cleared their calendars for their health struggles.

King Charles has resumed some of his duties while he undergoes his cancer treatments, but Kate is assumed to be out of the picture until Easter.

Prince William recently returned to work after helping as long as he could with Kate’s recovery from her abdominal surgery.

The London Evening Standard reports that Queen Camilla has undertaken thirteen of King Charles’ events in addition to her full diary since he was diagnosed with cancer.

Now, she is taking a vacation somewhere warm and sunny after the latest function where “The Queen welcomed the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, to Clarence House,” according to the Royal Family’s Instagram.

Who is in charge at the palace while Camilla vacations?

Camilla deserves a long, restful vacation after she has worked so hard taking care of King Charles while also doing his job for him while he cannot. Camilla being gone does lead to an important question.

The Sun reports that Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, said, “This will raise the question of who’s in charge at such a vital time and with so many key royals out of action.”

King Charles has appointed Counsellors of State, those who will take charge if he cannot make decisions on his own. If he were under anesthesia or in a coma, these people would act in a team of two to agree on decisions together.

Queen Camilla and Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward are at the top of the list. If there were some emergency, they would have to scramble to gather everyone together.

The Queen is expected to resume her duties on March 11 when she stands for King Charles at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, reports The Sun.

Tom Hiddleston read a message from King Charles

Tom Hiddleston, the actor best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Universe, stepped up and helped King Charles at an event for The Prince’s Trust.

The Prince’s Trust is a charity founded in 1976 by the then Prince Charles to help unemployed young people attend school and find jobs.

The Prince’s Trust Instagram posted, “At our Invest in Futures gala dinner on Thursday, @PrincesTrust supporter @twhiddleston read a special message from His Majesty The King to the audience.”

In times of crisis, everyone, even actors who play villains like Loki, steps up to help the Crown. Everyone continues to wish King Charles and Kate Middleton speedy recoveries and good health.