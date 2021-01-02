Who plays Alfredo Linguini in Ratatouille The TikTok Musical? Andrew Barth Feldman among Ratatousical cast

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical officially began streaming on New Year’s Day to benefit The Actors Fund, with the show to continue to be available on-demand for viewers.

Following a viral video craze, a group of TikTok stars and Broadway creators brought the 2007 Disney/Pixar film to life as an on-stage musical. It’s also being referred to as Ratatousical. The virtual production features quite a cast, including actor Wayne Brady and American Idol alum Adam Lambert, among others.

Many viewers are wondering who plays the role of Alfredo Linguini in Ratatotoullie: The TikTok Musical as a young actor heads up the cast for the 2021 production.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini

In the 2007 Disney/Pixar animated film, Alfredo Linguini is Auguste Gusteau and Renata Linguini’s son. He’s the garbage boy who befriends the main character, Remy the rat. Alfredo is named after Alfredo Ferrari, the son of the Italian automaker behind Ferrari sports cars.

For the animated film, Lou Romano provided the voice for Alfredo Linguini. Romano also did various work on animated movies, including Up, Cars, The Incredibles, Monsters Inc., and Samurai Jack.

For Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical benefit show, 18-year-old actor Andrew Barth Feldman is in the role of Alfredo Linguini. He was originally part of the social media frenzy that helped inspire the musical, as people presented viral videos on TikTok based on Ratatouille.

However, Feldman is also a rising star on stage, appearing in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen as a replacement actor for the main role of Evan Hansen.

He was born in Manhasset, New York, and took an interest in musical theater at age three after seeing a Beauty and the Beast production. Feldman was raised with an older sister and cousin, who he refers to as his brother. His early roles included parts in productions of Rent, Grease, and Annie, but he’s continuing to move up to bigger venues.

Feldman has frequently been posting on his social media in the lead-up to the TikTok musical and held a special Instagram Live session after the musical streamed online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Barth Feldman (@andrewbfeldman_)

In addition to his social media posts about Ratatousical, Feldman was part of a recent interview that featured some of the virtual show’s cast (below) and was featured in a red carpet special before the TikTok musical.

A few years ago, Feldman was playing Frank Abagnale Jr. in his high school’s Catch Me If You Can, based on the 2002 film and 1980 autobiography.

That role got him noticed, as he was invited to perform at the Jimmy Awards and won an award for best actor. Dear Evan Hansen’s lead producer invited him to audition for the lead role for the Broadway show. He was officially cast for it at age 16, taking over for actor Taylor Trensch in early 2019.

He’s now part of the virtual production, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll stop with that role. He began attending Harvard University last fall and even started his own musical theater company called Zneefrock. Feldman started the company with money from his Bar Mitzvah in an effort to raise money for autism research.

Fans can check out more about Andrew, including original music, on his official Instagram page. He also is active on an official Twitter page and his YouTube channel.

Ratatouille musical cast also includes Titus Burgess, Wayne Brady

American actor and singer Tituss Burgess is in the main role of Remy. Many people may recognize him from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as he played Titus Andromedon on the Netflix series. His work on the series resulted in multiple award nominations, including Primetime Emmy Award nods.

Actor, comedian, and TV show host Wayne Brady has the role of Django in the virtual production. Brady has appeared in other theater roles, including his portrayal of Aaron Burr for Hamilton in 2017, Tom Collins in Rent (2010), and Billy Flynn in Chicago (2004). He’s known for appearing on The Masked Singer, hosting Let’s Make a Deal, a role on The Bold and the Beautiful, and much more.

Singer, songwriter, and actor Adam Lambert is in the virtual musical in the role of Emile. Lambert originally rose to fame on American Idol Season 8, where he finished as runner-up. He’s released several successful albums, including Trespassing, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart in 2012. He has recently worked with Queen for worldwide tours and collaborations.

Other Ratatouille the Musical cast members include Mary Testa as Chef Skinner, Ashley Park as Colette Tatou, Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Kevin Chamberlain as Auguste Gusteau. Music from creators that participated in the original viral trend is also featured. Those creators include Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, and Emily Jacobsen, among others.

More details on the cast and musical are available through the digital Playbill for the show.

As of this report, the virtual musical is available to purchase for a limited time for on-demand viewing at the TodayTix website.