Who is Soulja Boy’s baby mama? Rapper shares gender reveal and fans have lots of questions

Rapper Soulja Boy is expecting his first child from a low-profile relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Soulja Boy could barely control his excitement after finding out that he is having a baby boy at a gender reveal party.

The 31-year-old rapper surprised his fans after revealing he is expecting a child, prompting fans to question who is his baby mother.

The Crank That rapper has not publicly acknowledged being in a relationship since dating Nia Riley. The former couple appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Marriage Bootcamp.

Soulja Boy shares gender reveal party video

As his friends and family began the countdown, Soulja Boy and his baby mother revealed blue confetti, meaning she is pregnant with a son.

The rapper began to jump in joy, smiling from ear to ear in the heartwarming video.

He went to hug his baby mama as he donned an appropriate blue jacket and blue shoes for the occasion.

“It’s a boy ‼️👶🏾🙏🏾🥺😝🥳,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Soulja Boy first expressed his desire to be a father to a boy in September 2021 when he wrote in his Instagram Stories, “I have everything I want in life except for a son. God please bless me I’ve been patient,” per Complex.

Fans were curious about who the mother of his child is as the rapper did not tag her social media accounts in any of his photos and videos from the event.

Soulja Boy’s baby mother is a celebrity hairstylist

Monsters & Critics can reveal that the Soulja Boy baby’s mother is an accomplished hairstylist with several high-profile clients.

She is a 30-year-old braids specialist and goes by the name Jackie on Instagram.

Her celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez, Nas, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Naomi Harris, Cordae, and French Montana, according to her Instagram.

She is of Panamanian and Puerto Rican descent and shared the same gender reveal video as her baby father.

Nia Riley accused Soulja Boy of domestic abuse

Soulja had a high-profile relationship with Nia Riley, and the pair had a tumultuous relationship that was featured on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.

They also appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp Season 14 before calling it quits in 2019.

Nia, who is Teddy Riley’s daughter, has made serious abuse allegations against the rapper.

“I know y’all don’t gaf about women bc my ex a whole ass abusive known clown and y’all still entertain him,” Nia tweeted, continuing:

“If he can’t get cancelled no1 can.” Riley then shared images that showed the definition of the word “abuse” along with the “ProtectAllWomen” hashtag. “Let’s normalize NOT normalizing abuse,” she added, per HotNewHipHop.