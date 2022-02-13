Who is singing the national anthem for Super Bowl 2022? Mickey Guyton ready for ‘huge moment’

Mickey Guyton at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

The Super Bowl is always full of entertainment before and during the game, including watching who is singing the national anthem and performing at the halftime show.

This year, country singer Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem just before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kick things off at SoFi Stadium.

Guyton, who is up for three Grammy Awards, spoke about how it will be a “huge moment” for herself as she looks to promote “togetherness” in America.

Who is singing the national anthem for the Super Bowl this year?

This year, Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem for a memorable Super Bowl performance. Guyton is a 38-year-old country singer from Texas.

She was born in Arlington, Texas, and had an interest in music from a young age. According to Music Mayhem Magazine, an 8-year-old Guyton became inspired after attending a Leann Rimes concert. The rest is history.

She began singing at high school basketball games and, by age 31, released her first EP, Unbreakable. It charted as high as No. 14 on Billboard’s Top Heatseekers in the United States.

She’d release three more EPs with 2015’s self-titled EP, 2020’s Bridges, and 2021’s Mickey Guyton. Her first studio album, Remember My Name, arrived last September and is Grammy-nominated.

Guyton made history when she became the first African-American woman to co-host the ACM Awards. Now she’ll make history singing the national anthem for Super Bowl 56.

She’s been nominated for several awards over the past seven years, including a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance for her song Black Like Me in 2015. This year she’s nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for Remember Her Name.

As far as her love life goes, Guyton is currently married. She began dating lawyer Grant Savoy in 2010. After about six years of dating, the couple became engaged in November 2016 and married in June 2017 in Hawaii. They welcomed their first child, Grayson, last February.

Ahead of her singing the anthem, Guyton also performed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest this past Friday.

“Living in this moment right now. ✨ Last night was a special one at @SBMusicFest. #SuperBowlMusicFest,” Guyton wrote in her Instagram caption for a video post.

Guyton spoke about the “huge moment” that is on the way with her singing the anthem at Super Bowl 2022.

“It’s Black History Month, and a black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow,” Guyton said. “This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”

She also wants to promote “togetherness” through the special performance she described.

“I set my intentions with singing the national anthem. I was like, ‘OK, togetherness is what I really want,'” she told New York Post. “So, I felt the way that people would feel togetherness is if I had a choir, with people that I believe represent America. And, you know, I have everybody from my black queen to a redneck cowboy to a girl that has one leg in this choir. And that’s the America that I’m proud of — us all standing together. We all belong.”

Who else is performing at Super Bowl LVI?

In addition to Guyton singing the national anthem ahead of the game, Sandra Mae Frank will perform the American Sign Language version of the national anthem. Grammy-nominated singer Jhene Aiko will sing America the Beautiful.

Many fans are also anticipating a colossal Super Bowl halftime performance this year which has been getting quite the buildup since it was revealed.

It features five headliners from hip-hop as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige will grace the stage. The group will perform various hits, and there have been rumors that a few surprises may be on the way.

Viewers can start watching the game as early as 6/5c on NBC to see the pre-game performances, including Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem.