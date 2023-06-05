Who is Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol? Age, height, modeling career, and everything else to know about Johnny Depp’s daughter

The new HBO show The Idol has people buzzing about Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

It’s a controversial show featuring Lily-Rose playing a troubled pop star who has a nervous breakdown and falls under the spell of a cult leader.

The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, not only plays the cult leader but also co-created The Idol with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

Although Lily-Rose’s performance has made her the talk of the town, she has been making a name for herself for nearly a decade working hard to escape the shadow of her famous parents.

Lily-Rose is the oldest and only daughter of Johnny and French model/singer Vanessa Paradis. They are also parents to Lily-Rose’s younger brother Jack Depp.

There’s so much more to Lily-Rose than her Hollywood lineage. Let’s take a look at what we know about the talented beauty.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol?

Johnny and Vanessa worked hard to keep their children out of the Hollywood spotlight. That all changed for Lily-Rose, though, at age 15 when she left high school to pursue her dream of acting.

According to The Sun, Lily-Rose initially wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a singer. Lily-Rose even sang and wrote songs on Vanessa’s album Love Songs.

However, her focus shifted when she caught the acting bug.

Once she started acting, Lily-Rose had a new dream. She worked in Paris for a while before landing her first Hollywood role in the Kevin Smith film Tusk. Kevin wrote the role specifically for Lily-Rose.

Her other acting credits include the films Silent Night, Voyagers, and Crisis, just to name a few.

Despite her love of acting, Lily-Rose also focused on modeling. Karl Lagerfeld hand-picked her as an ambassador of Chanel at age 16, making Lily-Rose the youngest ambassador ever for the designer brand.

Lily-Rose has graced the cover of many magazines throughout her modeling days, including Elle, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Glamour.

There’s no question that 5-foot-3-inch tall beauty Lily-Rose has been killing it in her career as a model and actress.

It may seem like she’s so busy that she doesn’t have time for a personal life, but that’s not the case.

Like her parents, Lily-Rose tries to keep her personal life private. Unfortunately, privacy isn’t always easy in Hollywood, where paparazzi are always around.

At age 16, Lily-Rose was linked to English model and musician Ash Stymest. They were together for a couple of years, dating from October 2015 to 2018, before quietly calling it quits.

In 2019 Lily-Rose began dating her The King costar, Timothee Chalamet. Photos of the couple making out on a yacht went viral the following year, proving they were still going strong.

After her romance with Timothee, Lily-Rose was briefly spotted with her former Yoga Hosers costar Austin Butler. This was a blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it relationship because Austin soon after began dating his current girlfriend, Kaia Gerber.

Most recently, Johnny Depp’s daughter has been spending time with musician 070 Shake, real name Danielle Balbuena. The two spent all of Paris Fashion Week together, and she has been featured in Lily’s Instagram Stories.

Don’t expect Lily-Rose Deep to confirm her romance anytime soon. It’s simply not her style, as she takes a page out of her parent’s playbook.

The Idol airs on Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.