Lily-Rose Depp may be a “nepo baby,” but the actress has proven to have a talent that is unique from her famous parents.

That talent helped secure Lily-Rose a spot on an upcoming HBO series, and she recently shared a picture from her glam chair.

Lily-Rose struck a pose, looking like the perfect combination of her dad, Johnny Depp, and her mom, Vanessa Paradis.

The model’s side was toward the camera, and she hugged her knees as an artist perfected her tresses.

It looked like Lily-Rose’s makeup was complete and she was waiting to get dressed. She had winged eyeliner on her eyelids, mascara on her lashes, and some blush on her cheeks. The actress also sported over-lined lips and matte lipstick. Her hair was partially curled, with her blonde hair cascading down her back.

On the side of the image, posted on her Instagram Stories, she revealed the names of her stylists.

Lily-Rose also gave a shoutout to The Idol, the show she was getting glammed for in the picture.

Lily-Rose Depp to star in The Idol on HBO

Lily-Rose’s picture likely drew some interest to her upcoming project, The Idol.

The actress was cast in the HBO series to play Jocelyn, opposite music superstar, The Weeknd, who was cast as Tedros.

The daughter of Johnny Depp plays an up-and-coming pop star who is gaining momentum in the Hollywood scene. At the same time, she meets a cult leader, played by The Weeknd.

The tale, from the creator of Euphoria, documents the ongoing events following the meeting as Tedros becomes intertwined in Jocelyn’s life.

While Lily-Rose doesn’t have pop-star status, she knows a thing or two about Hollywood since she grew up in the City of Angels.

Her portrayal of the role should be a great watch, with a fantastic cast.

When Lily-Rose isn’t acting, she has muse status with the French design house Chanel.

Lily-Rose serves as Chanel muse

Last year, Lily-Rose headed to Miami for the Chanel Cruise fashion show.

She looked incredible alongside fellow Chanel muses Marion Cotillard and Pharrell Williams as she observed the show.

The model stunned in head-to-toe baby blue, with a crop top and a matching tweed miniskirt. In her caption, she shouted out the popular fashion brand and thanked them for having her at the event and allowing her to show off the beautiful pieces.

Lily-Rose spoke with Vogue at the show, revealing, “As soon as I saw this little blue matching set, I was obsessed—I love a little matching set. The blue felt very reminiscent of a beach and the ocean, which we watched the show by. I also love a belly belt.”

Fans will definitely see a lot more from the beautiful model in 2023.