Who is Katya Elise Henry? Get the facts on the Instagram star Tyler Herro is dating

Miami Heat basketball star Tyler Herro has been acing it on the court of late. He’s been doing great off the court too, as he’s in a new relationship with Katya Elise Henry.

The pair started tentatively seeing each other last March, and there were some rumors that they’d split already; however, those rumors were squashed this month when Henry turned up at the NBA Bubble.

The Miami Heat are just two wins away from the NBA Finals, and that is thanks in no small measure to 20-year-old Tyler Herro, who has consistently done the business for his team this season. As The Spun states, he is a rookie playing like a veteran.

And Herro did a fine job on Wednesday night by putting a career-high 37 points past the Boston Celtics to help carry the Heat to a 112- 109 win.

Katya Elise Henry is an Instagram star

It’s clear that Herro has a fantastic talent, but some commentators have also attributed his current state of excellent play and mental well-being to his new girlfriend, Instagram star Katya Elise Henry. Dating Tyler Herro has allowed Henry to post some cool courtside videos to her Instagram story.

Like all our NBA stars, Herro has been fully ensconced in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, but luckily, the NBA recently relaxed its rules to allow family and loved ones to hang out in the bubble with the players.

This allowed Henry to recently make the trip to Orlando, where she was spotted hanging out with the rookie and posting vids and pictures to her Instagram feed.

So, who is Katya Elise Henry?

Henry is quite a big star in her own right- she is a famous fitness blogger and Instagram influencer with nearly 8 million followers.

According to HITC.com, Henry originally came from Minneapolis, Minnesota, but later relocated to Florida. She is 26 years old.

She’s a successful businesswoman who first found fame giving advice on fitness routines and workout programs. According to her website, she also provides guidance on healthy eating by providing her own recipes and offers a range of sportswear for sale.

However, it’s on social media where Henry is really successful; she has 7.7 million followers on Instagram as @katyaelisehenry. She is a prolific poster, mostly posting sexy pics of herself in various sportswear along with tips on how to keep fit.

You can also find Henry on Twitter at @katyaelisehenry, where she has amassed 395,000 followers.

